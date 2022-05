With Boston's season ending Saturday, the question now is whether it is also the end for Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron. The 37-year-old center, who will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, declined to engage in contract extension talks during the season. After the Bruins' 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, Bergeron hugged every teammate as he left the ice, a tradition of his. But was it for the last time?

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO