While sniffing about for story ideas recently, this writer dug up a gem on the Montgomery County website, a listing names of famous natives. Some of these gems need cleaned, cut and polished. For instance, two famous jazz musicians, brothers Sidney and Wilbur De Paris were born here, but almost nothing of them — how long they lived here, what their lives were like, what schools did they attend, if they lived here that long. I can’t help but hope to find family and learn more of their stories, because why so little information if we are claiming them as natives? It’s a challenge for those of us who are curious.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO