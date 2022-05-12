PHOTO FEATURE: Briana Zuniga named Student of the Month

Lamar State College Orange recently congratulated nursing instructor Leah Anne McGee, who is retiring the college after 30 years of service. McGee has held such roles as instructor, program director and associate dean, and has helped mentor students and faculty, alike, throughout her tenure.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Leon Vice Jr., 95, who passed away on May 10, 2022. Pastor John Vice will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Hayes Cemetery, Iowa, LA. Mr. Vice,...
He’s waiting on his furever family to come pick him up at the Pinehurst Animal Shelter. He is a big bundle of love and playfulness! He loves hot dogs and squeaky toys, and will be your most loyal companion. Please consider adopting or fostering this sweet boy. For more...
Mr. Burger & Seafood of Beaumont, the independently-owned fast food establishment, opened its Orange location April 7. The restaurant’s address is 1011 West Park Avenue, located across from the West Orange-Cove Consolidated administration building and minutes from downtown Orange. Owner Terry Lewis aims to serve his customers his family...
Saint Mary School’s original Mary statue was returned to the front of the school by some of the alumni and hard workers, who volunteer to maintain the school. The move took place Wednesday. Those who helped included Gilbert Mazzola, Jerry Ehrman, Brandon Hogan and son Judson, Joseph and Jacob...
Mr. James Randall Evans, 69, of Blackshear, passed away late Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022, at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House. Born in Dublin, GA on August 2, 1952, he grew up in Valdosta, GA before moving to Texas in the 80’s. He moved to Blackshear in 2020 to...
BAYTOWN – They had defending Class 4A state champion Liberty on its heels Saturday but the Bridge City Lady Cardinals couldn’t quite hold on as the Lady Panthers snagged two runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture a 2-1 victory in Game Three to win the Class 4A Region III Regional Quarterfinal series at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
BRIDGE CITY — A Bridge City ISD student was found to be in possession of marijuana on a school bus Friday morning. District officials said while district police investigated and responded to the scene, students on the bus were moved to a different bus and taken to school. District...
Thanks to the efforts of Congressman Martin Dies, word was received in Orange in early 1940 that a contract had been awarded to build 12 destroyers in Orange for the United States Navy. In order to build the ships, first a shipyard had to be built. The Sept. 25, 1940,...
BAYTOWN – Getting a complete-game shutout from pitcher Kamdyn Chandler and some timely hitting, especially in the fifth inning, the Liberty Lady Panthers stayed alive to force a Game Three in the Class 4A Region III Quarterfinals by downing the Bridge City Lady Cardinals 4-0 in Game Two Friday night at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
Earl Thomas III is listed on the Orange County Sheriff’s Department jail roster Saturday morning. The 33-year-old former local and NFL standout is booked for violation of a protective order. No bond amount was listed on the online records. Sports Illustrated reported Thomas allegedly sent threatening text messages to...
HUMBLE – The Orangefield made it a clean sweep of the Navasota Rattlers and Kolbie Sowell made sure he had the most active broomstick Friday night. Sowell cranked out a walk-off three run home run bomb with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Bobcats rallied for five runs in the last inning to erase a 6-3 deficit to snare a 8-6 Game Two victory in the Class 4A Region III Area Round at Humble High School.
