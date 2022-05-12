PHOTO FEATURE: Briana Zuniga named Student of the Month

HUMBLE – The Orangefield made it a clean sweep of the Navasota Rattlers and Kolbie Sowell made sure he had the most active broomstick Friday night. Sowell cranked out a walk-off three run home run bomb with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Bobcats rallied for five runs in the last inning to erase a 6-3 deficit to snare a 8-6 Game Two victory in the Class 4A Region III Area Round at Humble High School.

NAVASOTA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO