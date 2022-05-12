Jim Desmond discusses opposition to SANDAG tax increase

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria Thursday highlighted infrastructure funding in his $4.89 billion Fiscal Year 2023 proposed budget, including a major investment in water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. “The city has historically pushed a lot of critical infrastructure needs to the back burner over the past few...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Chair Nathan Fletcher led San Diego County through the coronavirus pandemic, and has been very seriously cheered and opposed for every decision he has made. Supporters say he kept San Diegans safe, while opponents say he destroyed lives and thousands of businesses pushing failed lockdowns...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Governor Newsom unveiled his revised $300.7 Billion California Blueprint proposal budget on Friday. Despite skyrocketing costs for Californians, only 18 billion dollars have been set aside to combat inflation. “Backed by a robust surplus and grounded in our unshakable values, we’re paving the California Way...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In august of 2021, they claimed inflation would be temporary. Well look where we are now, almost a year later!. Inflation grew so huge due to federal spending/printing of money and Biden’s ramping of regulations on the economy, especially energy. Meanwhile nothing has changed,...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, the San Diego Unified School District voted unanimously to pass a resolution in support of “reproductive rights” and abortion access. The official Twitter account of San Diego Unified (@SDSchools), announced the resolution was introduced by Board Vice President Sabrina Bazzo, and co-sponsored by Student Board Member Zachary Patterson.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s official, the word “woman” has been redefined in San Diego County. The three Democrat Supervisors; Nathan Fletcher, Terra Lawson-Remer and Nora Vargas have again voted in favor of redefining what it means to be considered a woman. Both Republicans; Jim Desmond...
California voters received their mail ballots for the June 7 primary election this week and most will be surprised to learn that there are 25 candidates seeking to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom. One of them will place second to Newsom in the primary ballot and, thanks to Calfiornia’s top-two election...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The District Attorney of Sacramento “Anne Marie Shubert” is perhaps best known for her work tracking down, and arresting the Golden State Killer. She’s also seen success in protecting kids from sexual predators, prosecuting major corporations for harming the environment, and getting illegal firearms off the street.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A total of 4,996 cases were reported during the past week compared to 4,110 cases identified the previous week in San Diego. Some feel that fear mongering and the promotion of masks, social distancing, or other ineffective mitigation efforts are both unwarranted and harmful. Continuing...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Still no relief when when it comes to the baby formula shortage, lawmakers are urging the White House to deploy the “Defense Protection Act”. Theresa Sardina got to talk with Dr. Lisa Estelle Wagon, who has been a pediatrician for 35 years and is the director at U.S. Health Milk Bank.
California’s governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state’s struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has been burdened by hefty taxes that can approach 50% in some […]
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All 11 law enforcement agencies in the San Diego County region will now be able to refer mental health crisis calls that come into 911 to a county-sponsored Mobile Crisis Response Team, it was announced Thursday. San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Inflation has hit people's budgets in many ways, from getting groceries at the store to filling up the tank at the gas station. "I used to be able to fill this truck with $80. Now it's $150," said Jose Torres of Alameda. "It's expensive, and it's crazy,"...
Armed with a robust budget surplus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced an $18.1 billion inflation relief package meant to help Californians amid the skyrocketing inflation rates. “We enacted the most comprehensive economic stimulus program in the nation last year, getting billions in immediate relief to millions of Californians,” Newsom said in a statement. “But many folks are […]
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – Supply chain issues have affected various products over the last year or so, but now the very important product of baby formula is having major supply issues nationwide. Over 40% of baby formula is out of stock. Major department stores have had to start limiting the...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California coastal panel on Thursday rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn Pacific Ocean water into drinking water as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years with climate change.
The alarm is being sounded over California's water supply. Major restrictions are set to go into effect, a desperate attempt to offset the state's water emergency. Marc Brown has everything you need to know about this unprecedented crisis, on Eyewitness Newsmakers.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Poway Unified School District is making national news after it was revealed they are surveying their 6th-12th grade students about who they hang out with. But the survey goes farther than just asking the students to name their friends. The survey asks the students...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state's struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has...
