San Diego, CA

Jim Desmond discusses opposition to SANDAG tax increase

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A controversial tax increase is now...

www.kusi.com

kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria talks budget plans for fiscal year 2023

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria Thursday highlighted infrastructure funding in his $4.89 billion Fiscal Year 2023 proposed budget, including a major investment in water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. “The city has historically pushed a lot of critical infrastructure needs to the back burner over the past few...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Governor Newsom proposes $18.1 billion Inflation Relief Package

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In august of 2021, they claimed inflation would be temporary. Well look where we are now, almost a year later!. Inflation grew so huge due to federal spending/printing of money and Biden’s ramping of regulations on the economy, especially energy. Meanwhile nothing has changed,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego, CA
California Government
San Diego, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Unified board unanimously votes in support of abortion rights and access

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, the San Diego Unified School District voted unanimously to pass a resolution in support of “reproductive rights” and abortion access. The official Twitter account of San Diego Unified (@SDSchools), announced the resolution was introduced by Board Vice President Sabrina Bazzo, and co-sponsored by Student Board Member Zachary Patterson.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Options for families seeking baby formula amid shortage

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Still no relief when when it comes to the baby formula shortage, lawmakers are urging the White House to deploy the “Defense Protection Act”. Theresa Sardina got to talk with Dr. Lisa Estelle Wagon, who has been a pediatrician for 35 years and is the director at U.S. Health Milk Bank.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Newsom proposes tax cut for California marijuana industry

California’s governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state’s struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has been burdened by hefty taxes that can approach 50% in some […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California Gov. Newsom proposes inflation relief checks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Inflation has hit people's budgets in many ways, from getting groceries at the store to filling up the tank at the gas station. "I used to be able to fill this truck with $80. Now it's $150," said Jose Torres of Alameda. "It's expensive, and it's crazy,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

What’s in Newsom’s inflation relief proposal? $400 checks, help with rent, diesel tax pause

Armed with a robust budget surplus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced an $18.1 billion inflation relief package meant to help Californians amid the skyrocketing inflation rates. “We enacted the most comprehensive economic stimulus program in the nation last year, getting billions in immediate relief to millions of Californians,” Newsom said in a statement. “But many folks are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Tax cut for California pot industry: Too little, too late?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California's governor on Friday proposed a temporary tax cut for the state's struggling legal marijuana industry, but businesses said it falls far short of what’s needed to revive a foundering pot economy. Broad legal sales began in California in 2018, but the industry has...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Community Policy