ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Madras baseball survives scare from Molalla, stays in third place

By Andy Dieckhoff
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

After going down 5-0 early on, Madras scored the final 10 runs of the game to beat Molalla in a crucial league game at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqqUV_0fbG9ix700

While the postseason might not officially start for another two weeks, Madras baseball is officially in playoff mode.

The Madras baseball team survived a Senior Night scare from visiting Molalla on Wednesday, May 11, defeating the Indians in a 10-5 comeback win at home. The win keeps the White Buffalos in control of third place in the Tri-Valley Conference — and the automatic playoff berth that comes with it.

"We wanted this one. We want to take that third spot outright," said Madras head coach Jerry Shaw after the game. "We don't want to back-door into anything. I told these boys tonight, 'We are in playoff baseball.'"

Madras starting pitcher Conner Flu surrendered five runs in the first inning, an unexpected opening salvo from the fifth-place Indians. However, the Buffs broke the game open in the third inning with a five-run frame of their own as starting pitcher Conner Flu kept the visitors off the scoreboard down the stretch. Molalla was able to collect four hits and four walks off of Flu in the first two innings, but the junior pitcher only allowed one baserunner for the rest of his outing — and that runner reached by error when a hard-hit ball deflected off third baseman Ethan Graeme's thigh. Flu finished with 12 strikeouts in the win in his first start of the season.

"Having the guys not cave, it's kind of been our mission," said Shaw of the team's resilience after going down early in the game. "Battling back through those — we call them 'Mickey Mouse innings' — we do that, and it's a chance to chip away and finally come back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4T3Q_0fbG9ix700

In fact, Flu was not the original choice to start Wednesday's game, according to Shaw. The head coach had originally tabbed senior Carson King to toe the rubber for the Molalla game, but a nagging injury cropped up for King during a bullpen session and forced the switch. During the rocky first inning, Shaw called a mound visit with Flu, catcher Cael White and the rest of the infield to calm his pitcher down. Then, prior to the second inning, Graeme and fellow senior Reece White gave more encouragement to their junior teammate.

"We had a mound meeting, and I just told Conner, 'Stop thinking. Just go out and pitch,'" Shaw noted of his conversation with Flu. "He started figuring out what he was doing — and Cael did a great job behind the plate — and then he started throwing strikes."

At that point, the Buffs never again had need to go check on Flu. Even better, his solid pitching performance was met with a well-timed resurgence at the plate for the White Buffalos.

Madras managed to get a run across in the first inning on Dru Boyle's groundout RBI, but the tide truly turned in the bottom of the third. Ayden Holcomb hit a double on either side of Boyle and Jackson Hertel being hit by pitches, which loaded the bases for Graeme — who promptly hit a three-run triple to deep left field. The senior came around to score on a passed ball a few plays later, before Flu helped his own cause by knocking in Noah Vibbert with a go-ahead RBI single.

"It was important to get (the offense) going," Shaw said of the big third inning, and specifically of Graeme's bases-clearing triple. "As soon as that came, everyone let out a breath. Until we get that one clutch hit, we're waiting for it and waiting for it — then, once it comes, it's just contagious."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bwlW_0fbG9ix700

The Buffs tacked on four more runs in the fifth inning to round out the scoring, with senior Carter Dunten kickstarting the big frame. With two outs, both Flu and Tyler Clarkson reached base via error and set up Dunten for an RBI opportunity. The senior did not disappoint, slapping the first pitch he saw into left field and driving Clarkson in from second. Dunten then stole a base and came around to score on Cael White's two-run single.

The final run of the game was scored by Madras senior Mason Strong, one of the team's reserves who often steps in for White on the base paths to keep the catcher fresh. Strong did just that in the fifth, and he showed off his skills by stealing second and third before coming around to score on a Holcomb single.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Erbvi_0fbG9ix700

Graeme pitched a scoreless, if slightly worrisome, seventh inning for the White Buffalos to preserve the win. Down to their final out, the Indians picked up an infield hit when Flu — who moved to his usual position of shortstop after coming off the mound — was unable to beat the runner with a diving throw to first base after an impressive scoop. The next Molalla batter sent a fly ball into shallow center field that would have scored at least one run had Boyle not made his own impressive defensive play, a running snag for the final out of the game.

Despite the win and all the fun of Senior Night, the Buffs do not have much time to rest before another huge test. Madras hosts Estacada on Thursday, May 12, in a critical game to decide third place in the Tri-Valley.

The Buffs are currently 1.5 games ahead of Estacada in the league standings — but if the Rangers beat Madras and then defeat Molalla on Monday, May 16, then Estacada would claim the third automatic playoff spot from the TVC. Regardless of the result of Thursday's game, Madras would still be likely to make the playoffs as an at-large team given their No. 15 OSAA computer ranking. However, taking third in the league would open up the possibility of hosting a game in the postseason.

"It's going to be for all the marbles," Shaw said of the finale against the Rangers.

First pitch in Thursday's game is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Madras High School.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
camaspostrecord.com

Camas residents contest 122-home subdivision

A proposal that would build 122 single-family homes near Green Mountain near Camas’ northern city border is drawing opposition from several Camas residents, Green Mountain neighbors and local “tree protectors.”. “Citizens in Camas have been telling you for years that we are tired of letting developers ruin our...
CAMAS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-84 eastbound is closed between Pendleton and La Grande for a semi crash

CABBAGE HILL, Ore. - I-84 is closed between Pendleton and La Grande for a semi that tipped over. Oregon Department of Transportation closed OR 204 (Tollgate Highway) to everyone besides local traffic. There is no estimate at this time when the interstate will reopen. Check TripCheck for updates on when...
PENDLETON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madras, OR
Sports
Molalla, OR
Sports
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Molalla, OR
Big Country News

Residents in Oregon's Klamath County to Vote Next Week on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon gas prices set new all-time record; Experts say it won’t stop

Oregon gas prices hit an all-time record Tuesday, with the average for unleaded inching closer to $5 per gallon. In Central Oregon, Bend gas prices are even higher than the Oregon average. Experts say drivers should expect it to keep going up, possibly into Memorial Day weekend. The average for...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Indians#The White Buffalos
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Portland, Oregon

Is it possible to get drunk on flavors? I pondered this question as I spooned another mouthful of turmeric and lemongrass curry swimming with meaty prawns onto my tastebuds at Portland’s newest upscale Thai restaurant, Phuket Cafe. The flavors of turmeric mixed in a dreamy dance with the sharp,...
PORTLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 5/13 – Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Marijuana Search Warrant, Grants Pass Woman Jailed for Animal Theft

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Marijuana Search Warrant. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: May 12, 2022 REPORTING DEPUTY: Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team...
GRANTS PASS, OR
opb.org

Everybody hates Portland: The city’s compounding crises are an X-factor this year

Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
beachconnection.net

Three Unforgettable Hangouts on Oregon Coast Off the Usual Path

(Oregon Coast) – Sometimes the very best places to visit are the most obscure. Especially on the Oregon coastline, there are some spots that simply have more to offer than you'd think. On top of that, they're off-the-beaten path in many ways, or extremely easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by MAX train in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person died after being hit by a MAX train in northeast Portland on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to East Burnside Street and Northeast 160th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a pedestrian who was hit by a westbound MAX train and died.
PORTLAND, OR
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Oregon

Oregon is a state of contrasts. It is home to bustling cities, towering mountains, wild rivers, and calm lakes. In Oregon, you can find snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys, sandy beaches, and lush forests. This diversity is what makes Oregon so special. It is a state that embodies the beauty and wildness of America's Pacific Northwest.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Despite April Storms Oviatt Still Cautious About Oregon Snowpack

According to one expert, while the higher elevations of Oregon saw substantial snow over the past four weeks, the state is not out of the drought woods by any stretch of the imagination. Scott Oviatt with NRCS Oregon said snowpacks across the state have increased considerably from the numbers reported in early April. However, he said while the number released May 9th are encouraging, he feels its too little, too late.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT DELAYS ON INTERSTATE 5 BETWEEN GOLD HILL AND ROGUE RIVER

Douglas County residents heading to the Rogue Valley on Thursday can expect delays and congestion on Interstate 5 between Gold Hill and Rogue River. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said an ODOT contractor continues preserving the asphalt paving by sealing cracks in the roadway. Leaming said the delays will be in the northbound direction between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. and southbound from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Bentley's Grill is a fine dining experience that serves up the best in traditional American cuisine with a modern twist. The restaurant is known for its steaks and seafood, as well as its delicious cocktails. It's a great place to take someone on a date or get drinks with friends, but it's also perfect for family gatherings because they have a kid's menu. If you're looking for something casual but still want delicious food.
SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy