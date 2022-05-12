SuperLotto Plus ticket with five numbers sold in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $29,037.
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $10 million, the California Lottery announced.
The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 8, 34, 37, 44, 45 and the Mega number was 3. The jackpot was $9 million.
The drawing was the third since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.
