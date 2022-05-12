ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SuperLotto Plus ticket with five numbers sold in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $29,037.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $10 million, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 8, 34, 37, 44, 45 and the Mega number was 3. The jackpot was $9 million.

2 San Diego-area hotels rank among best in US, according to Tripadvisor

The drawing was the third since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

NBC San Diego

Tooth and Nail: San Diego Man Wins $1 Million on $10 Scratcher

Turning $10 into $1 million? Now that's a head-scratcher. The California Lottery is celebrating Guillermo Cuevas of San Diego for doing just that. Cuevas won small on a $10 ticket, then used the winnings to buy a scratcher at Newport Liquor on Beyer Boulevard in Otay Mesa West. That small gamble turned into a life-changing fortune fitting for a man with decades' worth of attempts under his fingernails.
NBC San Diego

LIST: Places to go Strawberry Picking Near San Diego

Looking for places to go strawberry picking? Look no further, we've compiled a list of places you and your family can go strawberry picking around and near San Diego. You still have time to go out to the fields as strawberry season usually starts in February and runs through July.
KPBS

Stratospheric home prices leave San Diegans looking at their options

In North Park, Jake Hueras has an apartment that costs $2,100 a month. It’s a one bedroom, one bath, and 650 square-foot place that he shares with his girlfriend. He’s boosted the debt on his credit card and he’s canceled his health insurance to help make ends meet. He was forced out of another apartment in Normal Heights and his new place is smaller and more expensive.
Deadline

One Region Of California Emerges As State’s Covid Hotspot: “We’ve Got A Lot Of Virus Circulating Now. And It’s On Its Way Up”

Click here to read the full article. “We’ve got a lot of virus circulating now. And it’s on its way up,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press briefing earlier this week. While case numbers are going up across the state, one region’s transmission levels are much higher than the rest: The Bay Area. The CDC’s color-coded “County Tracker” tool indicates that, while the rest of the state is at the green or “Low” level of transmission, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Marin, San Mateo and San Francisco Counties have all moved into the yellow, or “Medium”...
