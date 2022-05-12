Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Pulaski A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pulaski and Ballard Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1230 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Barlow, or 5 miles northwest of La Center, moving south southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near La Center around 1250 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Barlow and Wickliffe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

PULASKI COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO