LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell considering cutting funding for marina patrol deputies. Marina del Rey could soon lose funding for two Sheriff’s patrol deputies. As reported by The Log, last month marina lessees were told by Captain Chris Johnson from the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station that Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell would be cutting discretionary funds for two patrol officers in Marina del Rey. The two deputies are a patrol unit. They do not take calls but focus on preventative measures in Marina del Rey.

MARINA DEL REY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO