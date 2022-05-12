ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Biden sees bigger role for US farms due to Ukraine war

 3 days ago

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden is vowing to help American farmers try to ease a global spike in food prices following...

By chance, Polish cop helps Lech Walesa with flat tire in US

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper who is a native of Poland got quite the surprise while responding to an SUV with a flat tire — a passenger in the vehicle happened to be former Polish President Lech Walesa. State police said Trooper Lukasz Lipert responded to the call Wednesday and was greeted by Walesa, who had spoken in Hartford a day earlier. He’s on a U.S. tour advocating for aid for refugees who have fled Ukraine during the war with Russia. The 35-year-old trooper came to the U.S. when he was 18. He told The Hartford Courant he spoke with Walesa in Polish about their homeland.
HARTFORD, CT
Illinois State Police donating body armor, shields and helmets to Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police will be donating more than 3,000 pieces of protective equipment, including body armor, ballistic face shields, and ballistic helmets to help the Ukrainian citizens combat the Russian invasion. By U.S. standards, this equipment can no longer be used by ISP or any other law enforcement agency within Illinois. Most body armor in the U.S. has a standard five-year life span. However, it will still offer some protection to civilians, humanitarian aid workers, and others in the Ukraine. This surplus equipment must be disposed of if it is not donated to the Ukraine. ISP coordinated the donation with the Illinois National Guard, the United States Department of Homeland Security, the United States Department of Commerce, and the United States Department of State to transport the equipment as well as ensure compliance with all Federal and State laws and regulations.
ILLINOIS STATE
IVCC alumnus teaching overseas; will teach at L-P in fall

OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College alumnus and Fulbright Scholar Alyssa McCauley of Mendota recently spoke to the college’s Multicultural Education class on her teaching journey from the U.S. to Turkey. McCauley graduated from IVCC in 2018 with her AA and AS degrees. From there, she transferred to...
MENDOTA, IL
May is Childhood Drowning Prevention Month

CHICAGO – Governor Pritzker has proclaimed May Childhood Drowning Prevention Month in Illinois, which serves as a good time to remind parents of the importance of constantly supervising children when they are in or near water to prevent the tragedy of accidental drowning deaths. In 2021, 18 Illinois children lost their lives to accidental drowning: eight in pools; three in bathtubs; two in lakes; two in ponds; and one each in a creek, a river and a hot tub. All eight of the children who drowned in pools were age 5 and younger.
ILLINOIS STATE
New Illinois highway map released

SPRINGFIELD –The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the release of the new Illinois Official Highway Map. The map includes route updates as well as a new feature that shows mileage between towns and marked route junctions to help residents and visitors alike plan their travels throughout Illinois. The new map’s cover features a beautiful shot of the capitol building in autumn. The photograph was the winner of IDOT’s employee map cover contest, submitted by Andrew Bolinger, an office assistant.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lunar Eclipse this evening

CHICAGO – If the skies are clear, a dazzling lunar eclipse is set to entertain those staying up late tonight across the Midwest. Around 9:30 PM the earths shadow will begin to slide across the moon, and at around 11:10 PM the moon will turn dark orange. A lunar eclipse, unlike a solar eclipse, is perfectly safe to view with the naked eye or through binoculars and telescopes.
ASTRONOMY
Hundreds are evacuated after Coastal Fire in Orange County, California destroys more than 20 homes

At least 20 homes were destroyed between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach, California due to a brush fire that spread rapidly amid strong winds. Crews continued to fight the flames of the blaze on Thursday, called the Coastal Fire, which broke out Wednesday afternoon near a water treatment plant and quickly grew in size. At a Thursday morning press conference, fire officials said the fire had burned approximately 200 acres.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Body found in Lake Michigan IDed as missing college student

CHICAGO (AP) — A body found along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline in early May has been identified as that of a college student who vanished last month around the time her boyfriend also went missing. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Chicago police say the body recovered May 2 was identified as that of 22-year-old Natally Brookson of Edgewater. The cause and manner of the University of Illinois at Chicago student’s death remains pending. Brookson was reported missing April 30. The previous day, her boyfriend, 26-year-old Daniel Sotelo, was also reported missing. Both attended the University of Illinois at Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in New York state, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Officials said they are investigating the shooting Saturday afternoon as a racially motivated hate crime. Authorities say 11 victims are Black and two are white. Police say a security guard fired shots trying to stop the attack but was shot dead by the gunman. Authorities say officers confronted the man in the store and he surrendered. The suspect, Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, has been arraigned on a murder charge. The shooting occurred in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast, and was able to land safely with the help of air traffic controllers. The man used cockpit radio to communicate after realizing the pilot was too sick to handle the controls. He said the pilot was incoherent and he had no idea how to fly a plane. Controllers kept the man calm. Asked for the plane’s position, he said he didn’t know. Eventually they spotted the Cessna 208 heading north over Boca Raton. Controllers then guided him Tuesday to a safe landing at Palm Beach International Airport, where a controller told him “Kudos to the new pilot.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IVCC students compete at national ag conference

OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College Ag program competed at the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture student judging conference recently. Students Rilan Rosengren of Ottawa and Madeline-Rose Mudge of LaSalle competed in ag business and ag mechanics at the conference in North Platte, Neb. Mudge and Rosengren attended the conference with IVCC ag program coordinator and instructor Willard Mott.
OTTAWA, IL
Oklahoma girl, 6, dies in ATV crash in central Illinois

TAYLORSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old Oklahoma girl died Sunday when an all-terrain vehicle she was a passenger on crashed in central Illinois, also injuring her uncle and another child. Ulicia Garner-Cox was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday evening by Christian County’s coroner. She was from Elmore City, Oklahoma, according to her obituary. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Garner-Cox was riding on an ATV with her 44-year-old uncle and a 10-year-old boy when it crashed and threw them off the vehicle in rural Christian County. Garner-Cox died from multiple blunt injuries, her uncle was hospitalized in critical condition and the boy suffered minor injuries.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Over 8,000 Feet of Water Main in Streator to be replaced

STREATOR – Illinois American Water is investing approximately $4 million to replace over 8,000 feet, or 1.5 miles, of water main throughout the Streator water system. Much of the water main installed will be increased in size to support water flow and pressure for continued water quality and fire protection.
STREATOR, IL
OSF Saint Paul names Conkey Award Winner

MENDOTA – The 41st Annual Conkey Family Award winner was announcedlast week at OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota as part of National Health Care Week. Joni Zinke, an administrative assistant in the medical/surgical department, was named the 2022 winner. Zinke has been a Mission Partner for 33 years and is described by her nominator as the glue that holds us together.
MENDOTA, IL
NTSB: Train-truck collision sent woman through train window

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (AP) — The vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board says a woman who died when a commuter train collided with a semitrailer at a crossing in suburban Chicago was thrown through a train window by the force of the crash. The NTSB’S Bruce Landsberg said at a news briefing Thursday that a “tremendous amount of force propelled” the woman through the window. DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen says the collision killed 72-year-old Christina Lopez of Downers Grove. Landsberg says nothing was preventing the truck from moving off the rail crossing.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Florida Woman jailed after ‘bucket list’ arrest

HOMESTEAD FL – A 19-year-old Homestead woman was arrested Thursday morning for fleeing from a Deputy and then admitting that getting arrested was on her bucket list. Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with fleeing and eluding in Monroe County, Florida. She allegedly led police on a short pursuit before being stopped. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas said that getting arrested was on her bucket list since high school. She was taken to the Monroe County Jail with bond yet to be set.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Ottawa woman charged after TRI-dent investigation

STREATOR – An Ottawa woman is facing drug charges after an investigation into methamphetamine distribution. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team on Wednesday, along with the Streator Police Department, conducted a buy bust operation near the 1400 block of N. Wasson St. TRI-Dent agents reportedly purchased one gram of purported methamphetamine from 28-year-old Briana N. Woodard of Ottawa. She was arrested by Streator Police and charged with one count of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, a Class 2 Felony. Woodard was later transported to the LaSalle County Jail.
OTTAWA, IL
IVCC and Oglesby partner for campus security

OGLESBY – Illinois Valley Community College will enhance campus security by contracting with Oglesby for a full-time police officer. At the May IVCC board meeting Thursday night, trustees approved spending $70,624 in fiscal 2023 and $72,068 in 2024 for a full-time police detail. IVCC is currently contracting with Oglesby for police 20 hours a week for $33,600 annually. The intergovernmental agreement calls for a full-time “School Resource Officer” from June 1, 2022 through April 2025.
OGLESBY, IL
IVCC commencement set for Saturday

OGLESBY – About 200 graduates are expected to participate in Illinois Valley Community College’s 56th annual commencement at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the college gymnasium. IVCC alumnus Dr. Holly Novak will deliver the keynote address. A 1974 graduate, Novak specializes in heart disease prevention and women’s health at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care in Springfield. Dr. Novak is also one of the most significant donors in IVCC’s 98-year history and is a member of the IVCC Foundation’s 21st Century Scholars Society.
OGLESBY, IL
Chicago Park District: Beloved piping plover Monty dies

CHICAGO (AP) — A beloved, endangered shorebird in Chicago named Monty the Piping Plover has died. Chicago Park District spokeswoman Irene Tostado says, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Monty, one of the Montrose Beach Piping Plovers.” Monty was taken to Lincoln Park Zoo, where he will be tested. Results are expected in about a week. Tamima Itani of the Chicago Piping Plovers _ a collaboration among the Chicago Audubon Society, the Chicago Ornithological Society and the Illinois Ornithological Society _ says “Monty will be very sorely missed.”
CHICAGO, IL

