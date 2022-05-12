ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Anglo American to return to Zambia with Arc Minerals copper deal

By Helen Reid
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

CAPE TOWN, May 12 (Reuters) - Arc Minerals (ARCMA.L)shares jumped 6.7% on Thursday after it announced an agreement under which Anglo American (AAL.L) would take majority control of the junior exploration firm's Zambia copper-cobalt licences.

Under the deal, which was first reported by Reuters, Anglo will take 70% of a joint venture with Arc that will own licenses to explore Zambia's copper-rich North-Western province, an area Anglo previously explored in the late 1990s. It would mark the first new investment by Anglo in Zambia in 20 years.

Major mining firms are searching for new sources of the battery metals copper and cobalt, especially following the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia which have sent metal prices soaring.

Anglo American will pay $3.5 million into Arc upon signing. It will be able to retain its stake by spending $74 million on exploration within seven years of signing and making cash payments of $11 million to Arc, according to terms of the deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D0MKe_0fbG0grm00
Logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee of the Los Bronces copper mine on the outskirts of Santiago, Chile March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Arc Minerals previously had an exclusivity agreement with Anglo from July 2020 to July 2021, and when that lapsed Arc Minerals said it would start talks with other major miners which had approached it.

Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, has become a more attractive investment proposition for mining companies since the election last August of business-friendly President Hakainde Hichilema and a subsequent mining tax reform.

The country aims to more than triple its annual copper output within the next decade to 3 million tonnes a year.

First Quantum Minerals last Sunday said its board had approved plans for a $1.25 billion expansion of its Kansanshi mine in Zambia, a decision it said was prompted by renewed confidence in Zambia's investment climate.

Reporting by Helen Reid; Additional reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Edwina Gibbs and Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Egypt agrees to buy half a mln tonnes of Indian wheat -supply minister

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's government has agreed to buy half a million tonnes of wheat from India, Egyptian Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said on Sunday. An Indian ban on wheat exports, announced by New Delhi on Saturday amid a scorching heat wave that has curtailed domestic production and driven up domestic prices, does not apply to deals reached between governments, Moselhy said earlier.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakainde Hichilema
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anglo American#Zambia#Copper#Arc Minerals
The Independent

Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will ‘eventually cease to exist’ without higher birth rate sets off angry reactions

A tweet from Elon Musk about Japan’s declining birth rate has touched a nerve among social media users and triggered a flood of angry reactions not just directed at him, but also the government.“At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist,” Mr Musk had tweeted on Sunday.“This would a great loss for the world.”The Tesla chief made the comments while responding to a Kyodo News report about a record decline in the country’s population.Japan, whose population peaked in 2008, has observed a steady...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Reports: Russia wants 'Merchant of Death' in exchange for Brittney Griner

For the first time since Brittney Griner’s arrest almost three months ago, Russia appears to have publicly signaled its asking price for her safe return, if multiple reports by Russian state media are to be believed. Russia is looking to exchange the WNBA star in a prisoner swap for...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
Symphony Science

12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

Imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt, About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 km). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 km from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. The Balochistan Sphinx is often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx.
Andrei Tapalaga

Structures Older Than the Egyptian Pyramids Discovered in Central Europe

Visualization of Těšetice-Kyjovice roundelInstitute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. Humanity is trying to put together the puzzle pieces left by our ancestors to better understand how civilizations have formed and ultimately how we ended up here. These pieces are believed to be the first structures built by mankind.
AOL Corp

Troubles mount in China ahead of Xi's bid to stay in power

When Xi Jinping strode into the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium in the winter, waving and bundled in a black jacket and mask, hundreds of Chinese spectators and performers cheered in what was meant to be the start of a victorious year for their nation's president. The Communist Party leader had...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy