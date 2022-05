The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest has been dubbed the “Most Prestigious Barbecue Contest” by USA Today and there’s good reason why. Over four days from May 11-14, 215 teams will battle for the title of Grand Champion and a share of the more than $140,000 in prize money. Teams will go snout to snout in the pork categories of Ribs, Shoulder, and Whole Hog and the ancillary competitions of Hot Wings, Sauce, and “Anything But Pork.”

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO