GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The turquoise and black gun belonged to 15-year-old Jaylan Hillman’s mother and he took it to school without her knowing. “School officials had a conversation with him and when they chose to search his bag after that initial contact is when they discovered the firearm,” said ASO public information officer Kaley Behl.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO