Bridge City, TX

PHOTO FEATURE: Officer nabs Bridge City Chamber Employee of the Month honor

By Orange Leader
Orange Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridge City ISD Police Officer Ronnie Denton was named...

www.orangeleader.com

Orange Leader

Marijuana on school bus Friday causes Bridge City ISD response

BRIDGE CITY — A Bridge City ISD student was found to be in possession of marijuana on a school bus Friday morning. District officials said while district police investigated and responded to the scene, students on the bus were moved to a different bus and taken to school. District...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE: LSCO celebrates longtime nursing instructor

Lamar State College Orange recently congratulated nursing instructor Leah Anne McGee, who is retiring the college after 30 years of service. McGee has held such roles as instructor, program director and associate dean, and has helped mentor students and faculty, alike, throughout her tenure.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Lamar State College Orange helps former area mayor complete dream of college graduation

When Derrick Freeman’s tenure as mayor of Port Arthur ended in 2019 he saw an opportunity to do something he had always wanted to do — complete his college degree. And after years of juggling 15-21 hours of course work, Derrick, 46, proudly walked across the stage Saturday at Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a major in marketing.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Earl Thomas arrested in Orange County

Earl Thomas III is listed on the Orange County Sheriff’s Department jail roster Saturday morning. The 33-year-old former local and NFL standout is booked for violation of a protective order. No bond amount was listed on the online records. Sports Illustrated reported Thomas allegedly sent threatening text messages to...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Saint Mary’s original Mary finds familiar home

Saint Mary School’s original Mary statue was returned to the front of the school by some of the alumni and hard workers, who volunteer to maintain the school. The move took place Wednesday. Those who helped included Gilbert Mazzola, Jerry Ehrman, Brandon Hogan and son Judson, Joseph and Jacob...
SAINT MARY
Orange Leader

Leon Vice Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Leon Vice Jr., 95, who passed away on May 10, 2022. Pastor John Vice will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Hayes Cemetery, Iowa, LA. Mr. Vice,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Orange Leader

Meet Milo. He is ready to be adopted.

He’s waiting on his furever family to come pick him up at the Pinehurst Animal Shelter. He is a big bundle of love and playfulness! He loves hot dogs and squeaky toys, and will be your most loyal companion. Please consider adopting or fostering this sweet boy. For more...
PINEHURST, TX
Orange Leader

ON THE MENU — New burger & seafood option for Greater Orange

Mr. Burger & Seafood of Beaumont, the independently-owned fast food establishment, opened its Orange location April 7. The restaurant’s address is 1011 West Park Avenue, located across from the West Orange-Cove Consolidated administration building and minutes from downtown Orange. Owner Terry Lewis aims to serve his customers his family...
ORANGE, TX
#Employee Of The Month#Assistant Superintendent#Chamber Of Commerce
Orange Leader

Seventh-inning rally by Liberty ends amazing Lady Cardinal season

BAYTOWN – They had defending Class 4A state champion Liberty on its heels Saturday but the Bridge City Lady Cardinals couldn’t quite hold on as the Lady Panthers snagged two runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture a 2-1 victory in Game Three to win the Class 4A Region III Regional Quarterfinal series at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
LIBERTY, TX
Orange Leader

Lady Cardinals stifle defending state champion Liberty in Game One

BAYTOWN – There was no intimidation factor at all for the Bridge City Lady Cardinals in Game One of their Class 4A Region III Quarterfinal battle against the defending Class 4A state champion Liberty Lady Panthers Thursday night. Getting a masterful complete-game two-hitter from sophomore ace pitcher Carson Fall...
LIBERTY, TX
Orange Leader

Lady Panthers down Lady Cardinals to force Game Three

BAYTOWN – Getting a complete-game shutout from pitcher Kamdyn Chandler and some timely hitting, especially in the fifth inning, the Liberty Lady Panthers stayed alive to force a Game Three in the Class 4A Region III Quarterfinals by downing the Bridge City Lady Cardinals 4-0 in Game Two Friday night at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

Sowell’s walk-off bomb leads Bobcats to series sweep of Navasota

HUMBLE – The Orangefield made it a clean sweep of the Navasota Rattlers and Kolbie Sowell made sure he had the most active broomstick Friday night. Sowell cranked out a walk-off three run home run bomb with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Bobcats rallied for five runs in the last inning to erase a 6-3 deficit to snare a 8-6 Game Two victory in the Class 4A Region III Area Round at Humble High School.
NAVASOTA, TX

