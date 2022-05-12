ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Kourtney Kardashian Was “Hysterically Crying” For Hours After She Broke Her $1 Million Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

By Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UESZ0_0fbFlXAA00

In October, Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker in a stunning beachside proposal in Santa Barbara on their one-year anniversary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01X9su_0fbFlXAA00
Hulu

The two stars had been close friends for several years before their relationship turned romantic during lockdown, and she was over the moon when he popped the question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37FLhY_0fbFlXAA00
Hulu

Her famous family knew about the proposal and were on hand to celebrate when Kourtney and Travis returned from the beach. It wasn’t long before they were fawning over the all-important ring on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buJe4_0fbFlXAA00
Instagram: @kimkardashian

Travis worked with Lorraine Schwartz to design the jewelry, opting for an oval-cut diamond atop a diamond band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BqXX_0fbFlXAA00
Instagram: @kourtneykardash

“It's a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone,” Lorraine previously told People . “He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxtCE_0fbFlXAA00
Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/alabamaluellabarker/?hl=en

Experts estimated that the ring is worth at least $1 million, with the huge diamond believed to be 12 carats.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

But it has now been revealed that Kourtney broke the ring by stepping on it just days after the engagement — and she was absolutely devastated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlTVl_0fbFlXAA00
Hulu

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians , Kris Jenner visited her oldest daughter at home for a debrief following the proposal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXRhH_0fbFlXAA00
Hulu

“Oh my gosh, can you believe you’re engaged!” she exclaimed in the scene, before asking: “Where’s the ring?”

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Kourtney, who had her sleeves pulled over her hands, then opened up about the accident, admitting to her mom that she cried for hours and had “a nervous breakdown” after stepping on it in her closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYFd0_0fbFlXAA00
instagram.com

“I’m covering it because it’s actually getting fixed,” Kourtney explained. “This is probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life, by the way.”

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

“I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor thinking it’d be safe right next to me,” she went on. “I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down I stepped on the ring.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RENjB_0fbFlXAA00
Hulu

Kris was unable to hide her shock as she replied: “You broke your engagement ring?”

Instagram: @krisjenner

“I was hysterically crying in my closet for, like, hours,” Kourtney continued. “Then I called Travis, I was like: ‘I did something really, really bad’ and he handled it the best, but it really gave me a nervous breakdown.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kQwc_0fbFlXAA00
Courtesy Of Hulu / HULU

“This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever had in my life, how could I have done that?” Kourtney asked in visible despair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnyb7_0fbFlXAA00
instagram.com

She later heaped praise on Travis’s choice of ring during a confessional, telling the camera: “Travis picked it out, he designed it and it was, like, me in a stone. So I thought that was really special.”

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Last week’s episode of The Kardashians shared some more behind-the-scenes details from Kourtney and Travis’s engagement, with hidden family drama being exposed when Kourtney’s daughter Penelope bursting into tears over the news was caught on camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0gSM_0fbFlXAA00
Hulu

While Travis’s children joined Kourtney’s family for a surprise celebration immediately after the engagement, Kris decided that Kourtney’s three kids, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, should remain at home.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

Kris told Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, that she thought the children were too young because the proposal was happening on a Sunday evening. Penelope had also been unwell, and Kris thought it would have been hard to explain to Scott why he couldn’t have the kids that day.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

But when Kourtney told her daughter the news over FaceTime, she promptly burst into tears and it was suggested that she’d felt left out and excluded from the decision. Kourtney later criticized her mom for not inviting Penelope or her two sons, Mason and Reign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ByyQk_0fbFlXAA00
Hulu

Elsewhere, Kourtney’s sister Kendall Jenner sparked backlash when she accused Kourtney of not being sympathetic toward Scott immediately after she got engaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sA0Ts_0fbFlXAA00
Hulu

She snapped at the time: “Do you have sympathy for Scott? Do you have sympathy for the position that he’s in at all? Because it doesn’t feel like you do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruPf2_0fbFlXAA00
Hulu

Kim ended up calling her out, defending Kourtney as she argued: “Guys, are we so fucking crazy that we are talking about it [now]? Can we talk about this tomorrow and let them enjoy their night out there?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2rml_0fbFlXAA00
Hulu

This week’s episode focused some more on Scott’s raw reaction to the engagement as he accused Kourtney’s family of snubbing him from their get-togethers because of Travis.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

He lashed out at both Kendall and Kris for leaving him out of their plans, with Kris accusing him of being “shady.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTRVO_0fbFlXAA00
Hulu

So, when you consider all of the drama surrounding Scott and her kids amid her engagement, a broken $1 million ring is probably the least of Kourtney’s worries.

giphy.com

You can watch this episode of The Kardashians now on Hulu or Disney+ internationally. The next episode will be released on May 19.

Comments / 0

