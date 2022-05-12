ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scott Disick Got Into Two Really Awkward Fights With Kris And Kendall Jenner After He Slammed Them For Excluding Him From Family Events Since Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement

By Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgrTU_0fbFlWHR00

In the latest episode of The Kardashians , the growing tensions between the entire Kar-Jenner family and Scott Disick reached new heights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMXEz_0fbFlWHR00
James Devaney / GC Images

Over the past few weeks, the Hulu reality series has documented things getting increasingly awkward between Scott and the others as his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker has progressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tywq8_0fbFlWHR00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

For some context, Scott has been a key part of the Kar-Jenners’ innermost circle for over a decade, ever since he began dating Kourtney in 2006 — before their former E! reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, had even begun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izRUu_0fbFlWHR00
Denise Truscello / WireImage

But Scott and Kourtney’s on-again, off-again relationship was dogged by his issues with alcohol and substance abuse, as well as infidelity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uulUC_0fbFlWHR00
David Becker / WireImage

They ended up calling it quits for good in 2015 but remained great friends and amicable coparents of their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

And the Kardashians have wholly accepted Scott as one of their own, with him often expressing how he sees them as his only family after both of his parents died .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g70hT_0fbFlWHR00
Denise Truscello / WireImage

But ever since Kourtney’s current relationship with her now-fiancé Travis has gotten more and more serious, things have gotten noticeably awkward between Scott and the rest of the group, who’ve constantly had to anticipate how he’s been coping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUl6y_0fbFlWHR00
Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Scott, who had previously expressed his hopes of rekindling things with Kourt, took the news of her new romance incredibly hard. When the pair got engaged , he snarkily said that Travis was “ in for a lot of work ” while expressing his annoyance at not being invited to the grand proposal. He even shadily questioned whether he’d be included in their wedding during last week’s episode of The Kardashians .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iQWz_0fbFlWHR00
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

And in this week’s installment, Scott directly calls out the family — namely matriarch Kris Jenner — for seemingly excluding him from family events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZTAL_0fbFlWHR00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

It all began when the duo went out to lunch at a small diner. After a few seconds of small talk, things get awkward when Kris joked that the family was going to call their new show The Disicks instead of The Kardashians — prompting Scott to question his current involvement in their lives altogether.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AewdB_0fbFlWHR00
Paul Bruinooge / Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“We were gonna call [our new show] The Disicks, ” she quipped before Scott jumped in: “But then you felt like you don’t invite me to half the shit you do anymore anyway, so why call it The Disicks ?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMLVP_0fbFlWHR00
Hulu

After an uncomfortable pause, Kris attempted to ease the tension as she said: “I invited you to lunch for my birthday!” But Scott remained unconvinced, retorting: “This is our birthday lunch? This is not your birthday lunch.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HX1e_0fbFlWHR00
Hulu

Kris, who had a huge grin on her face, continued to toy with this narrative. Scott called her out for “lying,” saying: “This is not a proper place you would go to celebrate one’s birthday. Especially not your glamorous ass. What’s going on, any birthday party?”

Instagram: @krisjenner

Awkwardly, Kris replied: “Um, not really a birthday party. No grandkids, but a few of my kids are gonna come over — they haven’t seen the house at all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tImRe_0fbFlWHR00
Hulu

Scott bluntly asked, “Is that a party?” Now changing tune, Kris said: “Well, like, dinner. We’re gonna have dinner.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQLRG_0fbFlWHR00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Looking visibly annoyed, Scott asked when this “dinner” was set to take place. Kris told him “on Friday,” to which he replied, “Nobody told me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HT7NP_0fbFlWHR00
Hulu

Clearly attempting to explain herself, Kris said: “Well, I don’t know. I feel like I’m cheating on Kourtney,” before Scott interjected: “Why? Why would I not come over? You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l497J_0fbFlWHR00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

Kris looked taken aback and said, “I still feel the same way.” Scott replied, “You obviously don’t.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLv00_0fbFlWHR00
Denise Truscello / WireImage

“If you wanna come hang out, come hang out. It isn’t something where I really have invited anybody to a party,” she said while explaining in a confessional that she was hurt by the situation at play because of how close she and Scott are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47r51u_0fbFlWHR00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“You’re obviously doing something and you’re embarrassed to keep it from me,” Scott yelled at Kris, who maintained that she was “not doing anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12XlZo_0fbFlWHR00
Mat Hayward

Still unconvinced, Scott went on to ask about the specifics of the apparently quiet dinner. When he questioned if there would be a chef, Kris smiled as she said, “Kind of” before disclosing that she was actually hiring service from high-end restaurant Nobu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcpYN_0fbFlWHR00
Karwai Tang / WireImage

“I don’t know how Kris is tryna push this past me as ‘not a party.’ I mean, first it starts as, ‘it’s a house tour,’” Scott said in a confessional, mimicking Kris. “Then it turns into a catered meal by one of the fanciest restaurants in the world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHSy6_0fbFlWHR00
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“It sounds like the fucking Oscars,” he went on. “And you’re trying to take me to lunch at Maria’s for a chopped salad? What am I, chopped liver?!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzP6b_0fbFlWHR00
Hulu

Kris eventually told Scott that if he and Travis are “cool,” she was glad to have him attend her birthday dinner. Clearly offended by the remark, Scott hit back: “We’re fine . For me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete shit. I love you, but how did you think I would feel?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgCKb_0fbFlWHR00
Hulu

At this point, Kris seemed impatient with Scott and insisted that he needed to “grow up.” She said in a confessional: “Kourtney met her soulmate. That’s gotta be hard for Scott to absorb. But I never expected him to be so angry and wound up over this. He just needs to grow up and be a little more mature.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ShV9v_0fbFlWHR00
Hulu

Going on to reject Kris’s late invite, Scott expressed that he doesn’t want to go somewhere that he’s “not wanted,” ultimately calling the whole thing “mean.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKbDy_0fbFlWHR00
Mindy Small / FilmMagic

“Could you imagine if I singled you out? It’s just mean,” he said. Kris retorted, “I don’t have a mean bone in my body,” to which Scott hit back, “You do!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfxaA_0fbFlWHR00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After an extensive pause, Kris said: “Wow. That’s shady” before the cameras cut to the next scene of the episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueR2m_0fbFlWHR00
Hulu

In spite of the incredibly awkward argument, Scott did in fact show up to Kris’s birthday dinner. Also in attendance were Kris’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble; Kim; Khloé; Kourtney; Travis; and close family friends like Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhdUD_0fbFlWHR00
Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Scott, Kourtney, and Travis did engage in very short and swift conversation during the evening. Things got slightly uncomfortable when the couple displayed some of their infamous PDA beside the dinner table in clear view of an awkward-looking Scott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iFMYX_0fbFlWHR00
Hulu

Reacting to the pair, Scott simply said in a confessional: “[Kourtney] found someone. I’m happy for her. She’s got a man that loves her, and she deserves it. Because there were so many years that I didn’t put her first.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAaBY_0fbFlWHR00
Gotham / Getty Images

But while the dinner did go pretty smoothly, things got heated once again later in the episode, when Scott, Kris, and Kendall Jenner once again discussed his involvement in their events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0Yfn_0fbFlWHR00
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Kendall, who came to Scott’s defense in last week’s episode, immediately expressed her love for him. “I love Scott. I mean, I’ve known him since I was a baby, since I was a kid, since they started dating, since before our show started,” she said in a confessional. “Scott is my brother. Like, we’re basically blood at this point.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPeWk_0fbFlWHR00
David M. Benett

“It would be very weird if he wasn’t a part of our family, and I don’t think there’s ever gonna be a day where he’s not a part of our family in some capacity,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhTQK_0fbFlWHR00
Chris Weeks

But things took a sour turn when Scott asked Kris and Kendall if he was invited to their upcoming Thanksgiving plans, throwing some not-so-subtle shade in the process.

Instagram: @letthelordbewithyou

“What’s going on for Thanksgiving? Did I get banned from that yet?” he asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xinVg_0fbFlWHR00
Gotham / GC Images

After explaining that he is in fact invited, Kris further expressed her frustration in a confessional, accusing Scott of playing the victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAKKL_0fbFlWHR00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for TOM FORD: AUTUMN/WINTER 2020 RUNWAY SHOW

“Sometimes Scott can play a bit of a victim, and I feel like that’s what’s happening here right now,” she said. “I just want everybody to be happy, but don’t put me in the middle.”

Instagram: @letthelordbewithyou

Scott then turns to Kendall and asks why she didn’t invite him to her birthday dinner, which she explained was “very intimate” with just 15 people. Adding that the quiet event was initially just going to involve all of her friends, Kendall told Scott that he wasn’t invited because she didn’t want to make it “uncomfortable” for Kourtney, who did attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RTyx_0fbFlWHR00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The two went back and forth in a heated debate about who’s in the right. Scott — who repeatedly spoke over Kendall — maintained that she should’ve at least reached out to him with an invite or a heads-up.

Instagram: @kendalljenner

“You’re right, I should’ve texted you. But I’ve been the one to have that attitude about it the entire time,” she said, before adding that she was sorry for prioritizing Kourtney’s feelings over his.

Instagram: @kourtneykardash

However, Scott continued to talk over her and didn’t seem to accept her apology all too well. Eventually, Kendall stormed off, telling him that she’s “so over this shit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtrYl_0fbFlWHR00
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

So, it’s safe to say that things ended on a pretty explosive note.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CsZ0g_0fbFlWHR00
Hulu

And it looks like next week’s episode will explore the aftermath of the tense argument, with a short snippet teasing the conversations that followed.

Instagram: @kendalljenner

“Nobody wants to deal with anything in this family,” Scott told Kris. Kendall also appeared to confront Scott about the spat, telling him that he “immediately attacked” her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRdn6_0fbFlWHR00
Marc Piasecki / GC Images

You can watch the latest episode of The Kardashians now on Hulu or Disney+ internationally. The next episode will be released on May 18.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Penelope Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Khlo Kardashian#Hulu#The Met Museum Vogue#The Kar Jenners#Wireimage#Kourtneykardash
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

5K+
Followers
550
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy