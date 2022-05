OGDEN, Utah, May 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department has unveiled a use of force database to chronicle all violent encounters involving its officers. Called the “Use of Force Transparency Dashboard” the online site will “display all Use of Force incidents involving officers from the Ogden Police Department … In addition to the force that was used by officers, we will be detailing incidents where officers were attacked and force was used on them.”

