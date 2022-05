Manchester United are close to hiring Steve McClaren to join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff at Old Trafford, according to ESPN's Rob Dawson. Ten Hag was part of McClaren's coaching team during the Englishman's first stint in charge of FC Twente. Assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag is already following Ten Hag from Ajax to United at the end of the season.

