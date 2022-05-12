Five Things to Head Off the Hex on Friday the 13th

While most holidays are set for the exact same date each year, or adhere to some form of specific distinction, that most joyously cursed of days — Friday the 13th — isn’t so dependable in that way. But regardless of when the day comes, or how many times it happens to fall in a given year, you can bet that horror fans will embrace the impetus to spend some quality time with Jason Voorhees and the entire Friday the 13th franchise (if not myriad other quality slasher flicks). One can usually find edited versions of the films airing somewhere in marathon form, though it’s not so easy to find all the films in streaming form. Thankfully, Amazon is offering stellar discounts for various F13 DVD and Blu-ray sets, so you’ll never again get stuck at the bottom of Crystal Lake without the collection at arm’s reach.

