In an extreme music festival, replete with metal bands that sing about disembowelment, Billy Woods might have the most intense lyrics of all 100-plus acts on the poster. The New York rapper was strolling down Seventh Street alone ten minutes before his set time at Oblivion Access. No crew, no air of self-importance, no hurry. That casualness carried on when he hit the Empire stage, addressing Texas opener Fat Tony.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO