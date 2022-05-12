ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO 'without delay'

By Elias HUUHTANEN, Alessandro RAMPAZZO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJdNR_0fbFKL4100
Finland shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia /AFP

Finland's president and prime minister said on Thursday they were in favour of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia's war in Ukraine sparked a swift u-turn in opinion.

"Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement.

Niinisto has often served as a mediator between Russia and the West.

"NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defence alliance," the statement said.

A special committee will announce Finland's formal decision on a membership bid on Sunday, the statement added.

The two leaders had been widely expected to come out in favour of joining the Western military alliance.

"Joining NATO would not be against anyone," Niinisto told reporters on Wednesday, amid Russian warnings of consequences if Helsinki were to seek membership.

His response to Russia would be: "You caused this. Look in the mirror," he said.

As recently as January, amid tensions between the West and Russia, Marin said a bid would be "very unlikely" during her current mandate, which ends in April 2023.

But after its powerful eastern neighbour invaded Ukraine on February 24, Finland's political and public opinion swung dramatically in favour of membership as a deterrent against Russian aggression.

A poll published on Monday by public broadcaster Yle showed that a record 76 percent of Finns now support joining the alliance, up from the steady 20-30 percent registered in recent years.

Finland shares a 1,300-kilometre (800-mile) border with Russia and has been militarily non-aligned for decades.

In 1939, it was invaded by the Soviet Union.

Finns put up a fierce fight during the Winter War but were ultimately forced to cede a huge stretch of its eastern Karelia province in a peace treaty with Moscow.

Iro Sarkka, a NATO expert from the University of Helsinki, told AFP before the announcement that Niinisto, who had refrained from revealing his stance on membership, had nonetheless dropped hints that he was leaning toward supporting a bid.

"The president no longer talks about the EU defence option or the role of Finland as the mediator between the East and the West," she said.

- Next steps -

On Wednesday, the Finnish parliament's defence committee also concluded that membership of NATO would be the "best option" for Finland's security, as the Russian invasion had eroded the security situation in Europe.

A large majority in Finland's parliament backs membership.

"It is 100-percent certain that Finland will apply and quite likely that it will be a member by the end of the year," researcher Charly Salonius-Pasternak of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs told AFP before Thursday's announcement.

Neighbouring Sweden is also contemplating joining the military alliance and the two countries are widely expected to present a joint bid.

For Finland, the next step is for the President and Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy -- a body made up of the president, prime minister and up to six other cabinet ministers -- to meet on Sunday.

The committee will make the formal decision for Finland to submit an application, with the proposal then presented to parliament.

After an official bid is submitted to the alliance, lawmakers in all 30 NATO member states would need to ratify its application, a process that can take months.

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday he believed Finland could be a full NATO member "at the earliest" on October 1.

"The NATO secretary general has said that this process will take between four and 12 months. My own impression is that it might be closer to four months than 12 months," Haavisto said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanna Marin
Person
Pekka Haavisto
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#European Union#Finnish#Military Alliance#Afp Finland#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
AFP

Russian radio voices sow fear in Ukraine war zone

The portable radio in the dark cellar of the rocket-damaged kindergarten was transmitting news in Russian over whistling airwaves about the Kremlin's military triumphs in Ukraine. Russia has been transmitting its take on the news across eastern Ukraine throughout an eight-year insurgency that preceded the Kremlin's all-out invasion on February 24.
POLITICS
AFP

UAE's ailing President Sheikh Khalifa dies aged 73

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan died Friday aged 73 after a years-long battle with illness, triggering a period of mourning and a handover of power in the oil-rich Gulf state. Dubai's ruler, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, said the country mourned "with hearts filled with sadness".
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy