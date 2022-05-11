Micah Perry cruises in day two of MHC Track & Field Districts

Reynold's Naomi Coffee takes third in girls 100; Sandy's Elias Martinez wins boys shot

The reigning state hurdles champion had something to prove, at least to himself, as the conference's best clashed on the track.

Barlow junior Micah Perry wasn't happy with his performance in the prelims of the Mt. Hood Conference Track & Field District Championships. On Tuesday's qualifying heat he crossed in 15.13 — the best time in the field but well slow of his lofty standards.

"I was coming off those tough prelims, and had been working through my hip injury all season," Perry said. "I wanted to come out today and show what kind of runner I am."

"I wanted to make a statement," he added.

The Bruin star shined Wednesday evening, May 11, in the finals, crossing in 14.69 and winning gold. He secured the strong time despite clipping his toe on the second to last hurdle.

"Those last four hurdles are always a threat to clip, especially when I am pushing that hard and fighting for a time," Perry said. "Now it's time to look ahead to State."

The 110 hurdles was one of many events held during the conclusion of the hotly-contested MHC Championships at Barlow High School. All of the events were finals, with the field disciplines wrapping up and the runners competing for medals after yesterday's qualifiers. The top two finishers in each event automatically qualify for the Track & Field State Championships, which are being held May 20-21 at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Perry had a busy day on the track. He placed fourth in the 100 (11.22); ran the anchor for the third-place Bruins 4x100 relay (44.39) alongside Braden Arn, Mason Holland and Clay Swift; and the opening leg of the second-place 4x400 relay (3:24.60) with Arn, Braydon Lee and Parker Waugh.

Just as busy was Gresham junior speedster Sydney Allen, who competed in four events as well.

"I felt good, it was a nice day to run," she said with a smile.

Allen finished third in the 400 (1:02.26 personal record); fifth in the 200 (27.52); ran the second leg of the Gopher's fourth-place 4x100 relay team (51.74) alongside Kennedi Thurman, Ly'zarea Pullom and Ly'le Pullom; and sixth in the 4x400 (4:30.30) with Caitlynn Himes and the Pullom sisters.

There has got to be something in the water in Sandy, as another Pioneer thrower ascended to the top of the podium.

Senior shot putter Elias Martinez has been chasing an elusive PR all season — before tonight his best throw was made during last year's state championships.

"It is a mark I have been trying to best all year," he said with a grin.

Finally Martinez can move forward, as he broke that previous record with all three of his throws in the finals of the boys shot put, en route to a winning heave of 50-4.5 feet.

"It felt so good to set that record, just pure joy and excitement," he said. "I was taking it one meet at a time, and training hard in practice, but it's awesome to finally do it."

Martinez joins a crowded group of Pioneers throwers, as Sandy claimed top spots in both the boys and girls shot put and discus.

"We are a family, a community of throwers," Martinez said. "Just this close bunch of throwers."

In the girls discus, Sandy junior Sydney Brewster took second with a 139 foot toss. Barlow senior Grace Lam Tiang placed fourth (110-7) and sophomore teammate Maddy Pea placed fifth (100-6 PR).

In the girls 100, a Raiders runner turned heads by setting a record time while running in no-mans-land, aka lane one.

"Those orange cones were distracting," Reynolds sophomore Naomi Coffee said of the markers on the inside of the track. "But I just focused on running."

Coffee exploded out of the blocks and only got faster down the stretch, claiming a bronze medal with a 13.03 PR.

Barlow junior boys high jumper Jacob Stump won the meet by clearing 6-1 feet. Gresham junior Oliver Reis won the boys triple jump (44-2.25 feet).

A pair of Bruins sophomores finished in the top-three of the girls pole vault, as Keeley Chard took second (7-9 feet) and Jordan Cook third (7-3 PR). Central Catholic star sprinter junior Lakely Doht-Barron doubled in the girls 200 and 400, winning in 25.45 and 57.16 PR respectively.

In the girls 800, Barlow junior Alyssa Stumbo finished second (2:24.34 PR) and Sandy freshman Lilley Wedell finished third (2:29.41). Reynolds senior Emma Desurmont set a PR in the 100 hurdles after finishing third in 16:07.

For a full list of results visit bit.ly/3L2L52F

