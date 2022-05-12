ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

3 shot in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood, police say

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hv0wc_0fbF2lCy00

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured three people on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Aramingo Avenue and Ann Street in the city's Port Richmond section.

Police say three victims, including a man and woman, were all rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIFV0_0fbF2lCy00

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 12

Stratocaster
3d ago

Just a nice group of Philly folks exercising their 2nd amendment rights

Reply(3)
7
Related
CBS Philly

19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Critically Injured In West Philly Double Shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pregnant teenager is fighting for her life and a young man is also hurt after a double shooting in West Philadelphia. Detectives call the shooting targeted. But officers aren’t sure exactly which victim was the intended target. “It’s just a sad situation,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said. A bullet-ridden SUV is where police say a 19-year-old woman was riding in when she was shot in the chest and hip. Several bullet holes pierce the passenger side door. Police say the shooting was targeted but officers aren’t sure which victim was the intended target @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/9pTNru2OVp — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 13,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 19-Year-Old Man Killed In Execution-Style Shooting In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed execution-style in Kingsessing on Friday night. The homicide happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of South 57th Street. Police say the man was shot multiple times in his car, a 2020 blue Honda Accord. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say at least 29 shell casings were found on the scene. Two males in dark clothing approached the vehicle on foot and opened fire, according to police. No arrests have been made. The investigation continues. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
WFMZ-TV Online

Police investigate after man shot in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are investigating a shooting Friday night. It happened on North Evans Street near Lesher Alley and Chestnut Street in Pottstown. Police say one man was shot and is at a trauma center. Police are also reporting that a car was hit by stray...
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Shooting#Fraud#Violent Crime#Nj#Apple
CBS Philly

Woman Shot In Head, Killed In Philadelphia’s Francisville Section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed on Friday morning in Philadelphia’s Francisville section, police say. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Edwin Place around 8 a.m. Police say the woman was located inside the property with a gunshot wound to her head. She was shortly pronounced dead, according to officials. No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Nearly 24 Shots Fired At Convenience Store In Philadelphia’s Olney Section; Man Treated For Minor Injury, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to track down the gunmen who opened fire at an Olney convenience store. The incident happened at the intersection of Rising Sun Avenue and Tabor Road around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. About two dozen shell casings littered the scene. Investigators say at least two people opened fire outside of the shop and the gunfire continued when they went inside of the store. A 22-year-old man was treated at the scene with a cut to his head. But no life threatening injuries have been reported. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last summer, authorities said. Taquan Tingle, of Woodlynne, was charged on Thursday, May 12, with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Darnell Farrish, 19, of Woodlynne, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed While Driving SUV In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed while driving in North Philadelphia. It happened after 11 p.m. Thursday night on the 400 block of West Sedgley Avenue. Police say the driver was shot in the head, lost control of his Volkswagen SUV, and crashed into a fence.  While investigating the scene, police say they were notified about another shooting victim who showed up at a hospital. Investigators are looking to see if that victim is related to the first shooting and crash. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Accidentally Shoots Himself Inside Drexel Campus Restaurant, Cops Say

A man appears to have shot himself in the leg accidentally inside a restaurant on the campus of Drexel University Friday evening, police said. The shooting caused some initial panic inside and around the Shake Shack near 32nd and Market streets in the University City section of West Philadelphia. The man was recovering at a nearby hospital, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Woman found dead inside a Edwin Place home

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman was found dead inside a North Philadelphia residence Friday morning. The incident happened on the 1700 block of Edwin Place around 8:02 am. According to police, a 44-year-old woman was found by responding officers with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics pronounced the victim dead at 8:19 am, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Identify Man Shot 7 Times, Killed In Brewerytown As 30-Year-Old Kyle Singleton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot seven times and killed on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section, police say. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of North 28th Street.  Police identified the victim as Kyle Singleton of Philadelphia. Police say Singleton was shot three times in his front torso, and four times in his back torso. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
92K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy