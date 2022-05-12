3 shot in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured three people on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Aramingo Avenue and Ann Street in the city's Port Richmond section.

Police say three victims, including a man and woman, were all rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.