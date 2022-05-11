ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Unauthorized video of Jesse Williams onstage prompts outrage

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Ozia_0fbEyLZ800
Tweet

NEW YORK (AP) — Video of a naked Jesse Williams captured onstage in a shower scene from a Broadway play has been posted online, prompting an outcry from the producers and the union that represents actors and stage managers.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the creation and distribution of photographs and videos of our members during a nude scene,” said Kate Shindle, president of Actors’ Equity Association. “Whoever did this knew not only that they were filming actors without their consent, but also that they were explicitly violating the theater’s prohibition on recording and distribution.”

Williams is starring in a revival of “Take Me Out,” Richard Greenberg’s exploration of what happens when a Major League Baseball superstar comes out as gay, tracing the way it unsettles the team and unleashes toxic prejudices. Williams earned a Tony Award nomination Monday for playing the superstar.

Second Stage Theater, which is producing the revival, has been using Yondr pouches to protect the actors. Audience members arriving at the theater surrender their phones which are then put in the locked pouches until the end of the show. The company said it would beef up security in the wake of the violation.

“Taking naked pictures of anyone without their consent is highly objectionable and can have severe legal consequences,” Second Stage said. “Posting it on the internet is a gross and unacceptable violation of trust between the actor and audience forged in the theatre community. We are actively pursuing takedown requests and ask that no one participates in the distribution of these images.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

David Birney Dies: ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’, ‘St. Elsewhere’ Actor Was 83

Click here to read the full article. David Birney, an actor who found early success on Broadway before landing the co-starring role on a 1972 sitcom, Bridget Loves Bernie, that would be one of the most controversial TV shows of its era, died of Alzheimer’s disease Friday, April 29, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 83. His death was reported to The New York Times by his life partner, Michele Roberge. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born in Washington D.C. and raised in Cleveland, Birney had studied theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, when in...
SANTA MONICA, CA
E! News

Watch Jesse Williams Respond to Buzz About His Full Frontal Nudity on Broadway

Watch: Sarah Drew & Jesse Williams Talk "Grey's Anatomy" Romance. Here's the naked truth: Jesse Williams thinks the buzz surrounding him is no big deal. In case you're out of the loop, fans began buzzing when a few photos and videos of the actor from his Broadway play, Take Me Out—due to him being completely nude in one scene—went viral on May 9. Now, the Grey Anatomy's alum is sharing his bare thoughts with the world.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Jesse Williams talks going full frontal as he bares it all on Broadway: 'Whatever, it's a body!'

Tony nominee Jesse Williams talks baring it all on Broadway: 'Whatever, it's a body!'. Following news of his Tony Award nomination on Monday, May 9, Jesse Williams' name started clicking online after video leaked from a scene in his new play, "Take Me Out," that show him onstage without a stitch of clothing on. But as he told Andy Cohen later on Monday's "Watch What Happens Live," he's gotten comfortable with that aspect of the role, three weeks into the show's run on Broadway. "Everybody makes such a big deal," the 40-year-old "Grey's Anatomy" alum said. "It's a body. Once you see it, you realize … whatever. It's a body! I just have to make it not that big of a deal." Jesse, who plays a gay baseball player who comes out as his career is taking off in the play, added that he handles any remaining anxiety around showing off his body for the role by trying not to "read into" that aspect of the performance "because it just creates more insecurity" for him. "I'm told it's quite insane, but it's a first, so I have nothing to compare it to," he explained. "And I won't be scared of anything after this." Second Stage's Hayes Theater is supposed to be a "phone-free space" — audience members are asked to leave their phones in a "locked pouch" during the play, though someone clearly violated that.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Williams
Person
Richard Greenberg
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Fans Have Seriously Mixed Feelings About Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan-Boyle

Across a now complete 12 seasons of CBS’s “Blue Bloods,” fans have found a well-spring of beloved characters. Some favorites include Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan, and Vanessa Ray’s Eddie Janko. However, while the cast of the procedural drama has received a lot of love, one “Blue Bloods” character, in particular, has received equal amounts of hate, and that’s actress Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan Boyle.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's rarely-seen daughter Aimee pictured with famous family

Sharon Osbourne loves nothing more than being with her family and wanted to make sure she celebrated her three grown-up children on Sunday to mark Mother's Day. The Talk host - who is currently recovering from Covid - took to Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback picture featuring her kids, Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, posing with their famous dad, Ozzy Osbourne.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, and More Sign Letter Condemning Possible Overturn of Roe. v. Wade

Some of entertainment’s biggest names are showing their support for reproductive rights. Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Megan Thee Stallion are among the 160 young artists and influencers who lent their names to Planned Parenthood’s #BansOffOurBodies campaign. The organization took out a full-page ad in Friday’s edition of the New York Times, in which they condemned the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion reversing Roe v. Wade.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Stage Theater#Ap#Major League Baseball#Tony Award#Yondr
Parade

Where Is Candy Montgomery Today? The True Story Behind Jessica Biel's New Hulu Miniseries Candy

The trailer for Candy—a new, true-crime limited series starring Jessica Biel, premiering the first of its five episodes Monday, May 9 on Hulu—claims the series is “based on disturbingly true events,” centering on the friendship between housewives Candy Montgomery (Biel) and Betty Gore (Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey), the affair Candy had with Betty’s husband, and Betty’s brutal ax murder for which Montgomery was charged.
TV SERIES
Distractify

A Longtime Showrunner Just Announced His Exit From 'Law & Order: SVU' — Here's Why

Over the years, a lot of things have changed on the hit NBC drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — but there are some things that will always remain the same. For example, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Finn Tutola (Ice-T) have been partners in fighting crime for decades. However, reports confirm that the series will be subject to a major shift in the coming months.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Eva Mendes on Ending Her Near 10-Year Acting Break: ‘I Won’t Do Violence’ or ‘Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Eva Mendes has floated a potential end to her near-decade long hiatus from acting. The actor has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014’s directorial effort “Lost River,” although she lent her voice to a role on a 2021 episode of “Bluey” on ABC Kids. Mendes appeared on “The View” and said her potential return to acting would have specific requirements. “I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids,” Mendes said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I mean, if it was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

50 Cent Casts Mo’Nique As “Goldie” In BMF Season 2

For a while Monique Angela Hicks, professionally known as, Mo’Nique expressed how Hollywood tried to diminish her astounding acting career. She even made a case that the film industry “blackballed” her and devalued her skills as an actress. Well Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the music and film...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

The Hill

561K+
Followers
68K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy