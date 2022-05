A bill by Jamestown’s state senator to control the bird flu is advancing in the legislature as the first human case of the disease has been confirmed in the United States. A man in Colorado who was culling infected poultry was diagnosed with a presumptive positive of highly pathogenic avian influenza two weeks ago. He reported fatigue as his only symptom, and has recovered after being treated with an antiviral drug called oseltamivir.

JAMESTOWN, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO