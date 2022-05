On Saturday, May 7th a new retail shop opened in Mansfield. Jordyn Smith, Co-owner of Smith & Co. shared that she is eager to welcome customers into the beautiful new store. Jordyn explained that the shop had a trial run during the holidays of 2021. Jordyn and her family had a ‘pop-up’ shop in the Lil’ Half Pint building across from Lowes for the holiday season. The temporary shop was so well received that when the store front on Main Street became available, they decided to create a permanent home for their shop.

