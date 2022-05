To commemorate Dance Theatre of Harlem’s fiftieth anniversary and the four hundredth anniversary of what is believed to be the first arrival of enslaved Africans on North American soil, in 2019 the Virginia Arts Festival and an organization called American Evolution commissioned Passage, created by two Black women artists, choreographer Claudia Schreier in collaboration—and how!—with classical composer and violinist Jessie Montgomery.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO