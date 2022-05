ONEIDA COUNTY — The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says an Oneida County man is dead after suffering severe head trauma when the ATV he was riding flipped. Deputies responded to the scene in the Town of Kirkville at around 7 p.m. on Saturday and found Matthew Rounds, 33, of Clinton, NY had been ejected from the ATV when it rolled over. Rounds was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO