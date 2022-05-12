ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Delco pilot program: Mental health teams will respond to 911 calls with police officers

By Dann Cuellar
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AY74U_0fbCoh0I00

Authorities in Delaware County are planning a new tactic to deal with an increasing number of mental health emergencies and 911 calls.

Mental health experts will soon be dispatched along with police officers.

Statistics show that one in four people who are in the criminal justice system have some type of mental health issue.

"This is happening every day. Every day in every town in Delaware County, and everywhere in Pennsylvania. All over the country there are people who are having a mental health crisis. Too often the police are the only ones who have to deal with that," said Delaware District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

But now through a $650,000 federal grant secured by Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, Delaware County is about to start a new pilot program that will allow mobile crisis teams to respond to mental health emergencies alongside police officers.

SEE ALSO: Delaware County declares health emergency in response to Crozer Health closures

Delaware County Council is declaring a health care crisis as Crozer Health is reportedly planning even more closures at its hospitals.

"Our goal was to give our first responders as many tools in our toolbox as possible so they have access to these individuals who are trained to handle these situations," said Dr. Monica Taylor, chair of the Delaware County Council.

"Every day people are calling 911 because they are in a crisis, either a family member or themselves, and they really don't know where to turn," said Tim Boyle, director of Delaware County Emergency Services.

Recently, Delaware County declared an emergency after Crozer Health systems -- the county's largest health care provider -- announced it was shutting down a number of mental health services.

"Our goal is to have all of those programs moved to other providers so that we're trying to provide the best care for our residents," said Dr. Taylor.

"We're answering more than 3,000 calls per year for behavioral health. Sending a police officer, frankly, that's not always the best solution," said Boyle.

"I've had police chiefs say to me, 'We need more services. We need help. We need more providers. And we really need help when we're in the street,'" said Stollsteimer.

The one-year pilot program is expected to kick off in the near future.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

First Responders Give Engaging Lesson On Responding To Emergency For Students At Delaware County Technical High School

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A group of teenagers had a very engaging lesson outside the classroom earlier this week as they got a chance to walk in the shoes of a first responder. About 30 students from Delaware County Technical High Schools made a visit to the emergency services training center in Sharon Hill on Thursday. Police and firefighters acted out several scenarios to teach the students how to respond to an emergency, similar to what first responders face on a daily basis. Teens learned how to respond to active shooter situations, administer first aid and diffuse tense situations. Instructors hope to inspire some of the young folks to become first responders in the future.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Illegal Handgun Discovered During Wilmington Vehicle Stop

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man for the illegal possession of a firearm. Official state that on May 10 at approximately 9:52 a.m., an officer on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 2100 block of Lamotte Street. Police made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Jermaine Dickerson, and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took Dickerson into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Coatesville Man Guilty of Domestic Violence in Front of Young Children

WEST CHESTER, PA — A jury found 31-year-old Matthew Myers of Coatesville guilty this week of simple assault, trespassing, harassment, and terroristic threats in three separate domestic violence incidents in Coatesville in 2020 and 2021, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. All the incidents occurred in front of his children, who were under the age of five. He is being held at Chester County Prison until his sentencing later.
COATESVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
NBC Philadelphia

Did You Hear It? Loud Booms Echo Through South Jersey

Residents across South Jersey were awakened to loud booms Sunday, leaving many neighbors wondering what could have caused the early morning noise. Rest assured, there is an answer. The booms are coming from a training operation at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, the Gibbsboro Police Department said in a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
abc27.com

West York Police conduct drug raid

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, May 14, members of the West York Police Department working with other agencies executed a drug raid at a borough address. According to borough police, they were able to arrest multiple individuals as well as a significant amount of drugs from the address.
WEST YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delco#Police#911#Behavioral Health#Crozer Health
MyChesCo

$20,000 Reward Offered in 2021 Philadelphia Homicide

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit say that a $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a May 2021 homicide case. Philadelphia Police are looking to identify the individual, depicted in released surveillance video excerpts, as part...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Gold Alert out for Dover woman who left hospital

Dover police have put out a Gold Alert for a woman they say walked out of the hospital without being discharged. Police say 23-year-old Dashiane Johnson left Bayhealth Kent Campus around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Police issued another Gold Alert for Johnson two days earlier, after she made statements that caused...
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WHYY

SEPTA starts process of replacing more than 100 trolleys

SEPTA is working on replacing its aging trolley fleet. The first step in the process came Thursday when the transit agency issued a request for proposals for replacement vehicles. SEPTA has eight trolley lines that run for 68 miles through the region, connecting communities in West Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia, North...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

PA State Police Attempt to Identify Suspects in Lego Theft

KENNETT SQUARE, PA —Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate a retail theft that occurred on March 24, 2022, at the Walmart Supercenter located on Schoolhouse Road, East Marlborough Township, Chester County. The pictured suspects are accused of stealing Lego sets totaling $599. Suspect one is described as a white...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy