ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle County, DE

COVID-19 memorial honors those who died in New Castle County, Delaware

By Annie McCormick
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago
Officials in New Castle County, Delaware held a special memorial for more than 1,300 county residents who died from COVID-19.

The ceremony was held Wednesday night at Glasgow Park in Bear.

Local officials gathered with faith leaders and loved ones to unveil a memorial flag display with the names of those who died from COVID 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTpFh_0fbCJztT00

There was also a dedication of a memorial bench, and photos of those who died were displayed on the walls of the barn at Glasgow Park.

The memorial will be available until October.

Vernell Jackson-Hackett stood with her family and remembered her father Chester Jackson.

"He died when he was 89 in March of 2020. It's a beautiful outlet. The outdoors -- it's the scenery. It doesn't bring sadness, it brings joy," said Jackson-Hackett.

"I'm just very grateful and I'm happy that everybody was able to experience this and their loved ones weren't forgotten," she added.

Shaquanna Robinson's father, Terry Mitchell, was just 57 years old when he died during the pandemic. She joined his wife and their extended family sitting next to the flag bearing his name.

"This is like part of healing for me," said Robinson.

Renee Mitchell stood next to Robinson, her husband's daughter, and said she was grateful for the fellowship.

"Sometimes you feel like you're isolated, like you're the only one going through it. But looking around at everybody here, you know you're not alone," said Mitchell.

New Castle County has lost 1,368 people related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

First Responders Give Engaging Lesson On Responding To Emergency For Students At Delaware County Technical High School

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A group of teenagers had a very engaging lesson outside the classroom earlier this week as they got a chance to walk in the shoes of a first responder. About 30 students from Delaware County Technical High Schools made a visit to the emergency services training center in Sharon Hill on Thursday. Police and firefighters acted out several scenarios to teach the students how to respond to an emergency, similar to what first responders face on a daily basis. Teens learned how to respond to active shooter situations, administer first aid and diffuse tense situations. Instructors hope to inspire some of the young folks to become first responders in the future.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Gold Alert out for Dover woman who left hospital

Dover police have put out a Gold Alert for a woman they say walked out of the hospital without being discharged. Police say 23-year-old Dashiane Johnson left Bayhealth Kent Campus around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Police issued another Gold Alert for Johnson two days earlier, after she made statements that caused...
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
County
New Castle County, DE
New Castle County, DE
Coronavirus
Local
Delaware Health
City
Bear, DE
City
Glasgow, DE
New Castle County, DE
Health
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware#Covid#Memorial Bench#Covid 19
Bay Journal

Delaware county backpedals wetland protections as development pressure mounts

Under pressure from homebuilders, officials in Delaware’s fastest-growing county are on the verge of approving new regulations for construction near wetlands and streams that, in some crucial instances, would provide less protection than the county’s existing 34-year-old code. Evidence has been mounting for years that Sussex County’s waters...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
visitwilmingtonde.com

Wilmington, Delaware’s Memorial Day Parade

The First State is full of historical events such as A Day in Old New Castle, The Wilmington Flower Market and, of course, Separation Day. Rightfully so, being as we are, well, the first state and all – wink, wink. Wilmington’s 2022 Memorial Day parade, to be held May...
WILMINGTON, DE
987thecoast.com

MASKS RECOMMENDED FOR CAPE MAY COUNTY, EIGHT OTHERS

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Cape May County and eight others in the Garden State are now at high transmission rates for coronavirus. Atlantic, Camden, Gloucester, and Ocean are also at high risk, but not Cumberland or Salem. New Jersey has over 700 people hospitalized with the virus.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Philadelphia

Did You Hear It? Loud Booms Echo Through South Jersey

Residents across South Jersey were awakened to loud booms Sunday, leaving many neighbors wondering what could have caused the early morning noise. Rest assured, there is an answer. The booms are coming from a training operation at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, the Gibbsboro Police Department said in a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Update on Wilmington’s Anchorage Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police announced that the victim of the recent Anchorage Street shooting, now identified as Uquan Davis, has succumbed to his injuries. Authorities say that on Thursday, May 5, at approximately 12:14 a.m., in the 1300 block of Anchorage Street, Officers located the 20-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in, at the time, critical condition. This is a developing story while the incident remains under investigation.
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware counties move into elevated yellow and red Covid-19 categories

All three Delaware counties moved into the elevated category for Covid-19 transmission. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention County Check, New Castle County moved into the yellow category, with Kent and Sussex moving into the orange-red zone. The change had been expected as faster spreading variants of...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
DELCO.Today

Delco Women See Maternity Options Severely Limited by Crozer Cuts

Union workers picketing outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital Wednesday. Health care workers picketed outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital Wednesday shouting “Save Our Hospital!” and state legislators met at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast High School to discuss a “maternity desert” in the county, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy