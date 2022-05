FRUITPORT — Fruitport’s girls softball team’s bats were as hot as the weather Thursday afternoon in a non-conference sweep of a doubleheader with Ludington at home, 12-2 and 14-7. Olive Staal showed some timely hitting in the opener, knocking out three hits including two doubles and driving in four runs as the Fruitport girls softball team defeated Ludington, 12-2 in the second game of a non-conference doubleheader in Fruitport.

