Gino Cappelletti, an original member of the Boston Patriots and one of the greatest players in the history of the American Football League, has died at the age of 89. A wide receiver, defensive back and kicker, played all 10 of the AFL’s seasons before it merged with the NFL, and never missed a game in those 10 seasons. With 1,100 points scored, he was the leading scorer in the history of the AFL, and in 1964 he was named the AFL’s Most Valuable Player.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO