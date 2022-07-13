South Park: The Streaming Wars — how to watch, trailer and everything we know about the South Park special

Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny are heading back to Paramount Plus with an all new exclusive event, South Park: The Streaming Wars . This is the latest South Park special that is playing on the streaming service, following 2021’s South Park: Post COVID and South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID .

South Park: The Streaming Wars comes as South Park celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2022 and, like the long-running show's previous Paramount Plus special, is a two-parter, with Part 2 also now available on the streaming service.

Here is everything we know about South Park: The Streaming Wars.

How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars

As a Paramount Plus exclusive event, watching South Park: The Streaming Wars requires a Paramount Plus subscription . You can sign up for either the ad-supported or ad-free plans of Paramount Plus to watch the streaming service’s original content, which includes these South Park specials. A seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus is also available.

UK fans (and others throughout Europe) should be able to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars , as well as the other South Park specials, now that Paramount Plus is available.

South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 dropped on Paramount Plus worldwide on Wednesday, July 13. The complete Streaming Wars saga is now available to watch on the streaming service.

What is the South Park: The Streaming Wars plot?

Here is the official synopsis of South Park: The Streaming Wars .

"In South Park: The Streaming Wars , Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills, while an epic conflict unfolds and threatens South Park’s very existence."

That’s not a whole lot to go off on, but we can assume that the boys and the many other popular characters are going to get in some crazy hijinks.

It'll also be interesting to see if this is a one-off special or if it will lead into the already announced fourth special like the South Park: Post COVID did.

South Park: The Streaming Wars clip

A clip from South Park: The Streaming Wars has been shared on YouTube. In it, we see Cartman belting out a ballad about how living in a hot dog restaurant is totally not cool.

Is there a South Park: The Streaming Wars trailer?

The official trailer for South Park: The Streaming Wars is here and it's all about Cartman, who apparently isn't to happy with his new living arrangement. Give it a watch below, as well as the previously released teaser trailer.

The trailer for South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 is also available, showing Randy Marsh going "full Karen."

Who is in the South Park: The Streaming Wars cast?

No cast information was provided for South Park: The Streaming Wars , but we can expect the voice team from the show to once again reprise their roles. That of course includes co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who voice a range of characters, including the main four boys (Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny).

Other South Park regulars likely to lend their voices include Mona Marshall, April Stewart, Adrien Beard and Jessica Makinson.

Where can you stream South Park episodes?

Despite being a Comedy Central show, which falls under the Paramount Global banner, the South Park TV series is not currently available to stream on Paramount Plus. Instead, those who want to watch past episodes of the animated series need an HBO Max subscription to do so.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.