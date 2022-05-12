City ordinance for landlord licensure nears final shape

Residential landlords in the city of Frederick could have to pay a licensing fee and face regular inspections under an ordinance headed to a vote by the Board of Aldermen in June.

The proposal would set up a licensing system for owners of residential rental properties, with some of the revenue going to help conserve affordable housing in the city.

The mayor and aldermen discussed the proposal at a workshop Wednesday.

It would require landlords of all residential rental units in buildings that are 4 years old or older to register with the city and obtain a license to operate their units beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

While a $120 fee has been proposed, the final amount would be part of the city’s fee schedule approved by the aldermen each year as part of the city’s budget, Chief Administrative Officer Marc DeOcampo said Wednesday.

At least 15% of residential units in the city would be inspected each year to make sure they comply with minimum building and life safety standards, according to a report prepared by city staff.

According to the report, such standards include a lack of heat, light or electricity, except where tenants have had utilities shut off for not paying; and a lack of adequate sewage disposal facilities, or rodent infestation.

The inspections will be made up of 50% multi-family units, 25% townhouses, and 25% single family detached units “to the greatest extent possible,” according to the report

If a violation is found, a landlord can fix the issue and have the city re-inspect the property at no charge, DeOcampo said.

If the violation still exists after the re-inspection, each subsequent inspection would cost $300.

A failure of the second inspection would mean a landlord’s license would be revoked for one year.

Landlords who are found to be renting a unit without a license would be fined $1,000 a day as a municipal infraction.

Fees and fines that are collected would be used to pay for the program. Two percent of any remaining revenue would go to a program to help tenants who are forced to leave their homes because their landlord’s license is revoked and who can show financial difficulty affording a new unit.

Any other extra revenue would go toward a program to preserve the city’s stock of low and moderate income housing, which would be run through the Housing Division of the city’s Department of Housing and Human Services.

Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak, who initially proposed the legislation in 2018, questioned whether the draft ordinance’s original amount of 10% of units inspected each year was enough.

She suggested raising it to 15%, with no opposition from her colleagues.

Alderman Ben MacShane said he doesn’t believe they’ll have to inspect as many units if the penalties for failing inspections are sufficiently punitive.

While he said he was OK with the 10% figure, he supported Kuzemchak’s suggestion to increase the number.

MacShane also wondered whether the ordinance would hold a landlord responsible for a tenant who creates an unsafe or unsanitary environment through something like hoarding or other behaviors beyond the landlord’s control.

They would likely try to work with police and other parts of the city government to get the tenant services that could help them, said Code Enforcement Manager Brittany Parks.

Tony Checchia, chairman of the board of the Frederick County Association of Realtors, told the mayor and aldermen that he doesn’t feel the ordinance is necessary, and moving forward with it would be a mistake.

He suggested setting up a hotline for tenants to call to report problem landlords.

Mayor Michael O’Connor said the city’s staff would make some changes to the proposed ordinance based on feedback from the aldermen Wednesday.

It would come back to the aldermen for a public hearing and a vote, likely at the board’s second meeting in June, he said.