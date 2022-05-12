ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

City looks at expanding use of surveillance cameras, new policy

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
 3 days ago
A plan by the city of Frederick to add more surveillance cameras in parks and other public areas has the city’s aldermen concerned about how the cameras would be monitored.

The discussion of how the cameras would be used and who would monitor them arose during a discussion among the mayor and aldermen as the aldermen prepare to vote next week on Mayor Michael O’Connor’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget.

The proposed budget would spend $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act and other federal relief funds to allow an expansion of cameras in city parks and other public spaces.

The program would help them look at the capabilities of the cameras they have and expand the program through more parks in the city, Gayon Sampson, a senior advisor to O’Connor, told the aldermen Tuesday. It was not immediately clear how many cameras the city currently has, or would add with the new program.

The aldermen had questions about why the new cameras would be operated through the city’s Risk and Safety Office rather than through the Frederick Police Department.

Alderman Ben MacShane said he’s not comfortable with non-law enforcement officers monitoring the public in a public setting.

There’s a difference between having cameras in city facilities such as the Public Works Department or the wastewater treatment plan, which aren’t open to the general public, MacShane said.

“But places like the parks, in my mind, that’s a public place for the public to be in. And if someone is monitoring that public, to me, that’s law enforcement,” MacShane said.

The cameras aren’t intended to be monitored 24 hours a day, Sampson said.

And they’re not meant to be monitored by police, although they could access them if they’re investigating something criminal that happened in a park.

“But the idea is not someone sitting behind a screen and watching all these cameras all day. That is not what this program is for,” Sampson said.

They had been told in an earlier budget meeting that the cameras were to monitor criminal activity, Alderman Derek Shackelford said.

“I think that’s when all of our antennas went up,” he said.

Shackelford said he had no problem with protecting public safety, but it was disingenuous to pretend that the cameras were for something else.

O’Connor cited a situation where the city had gotten several complaints about issues at Mullinix Park, which decreased after a camera was installed.

“This is an after the fact approach more than an effort to try to be pre-emptive,” O’Connor said.

Sampson said the mayor’s office has developed a group to work with the city’s legal department to develop a policy on how cameras would be used.

As for the budget implications, they can put the money under the police department if that’s where the aldermen are most comfortable with it, O’Connor said.

