Baseball’s winning streak hits four with non-conference win over Seattle U

The final day of the Pac-12 Championships was a rollercoaster of emotion for the Washington track and field team, which secured more wins and matched the men’s best ever finish in Eugene, Oregon. Much of Sunday’s thrill centered around the men’s events, in which UW managed to surpass triple-digits...
The Washington baseball team had itself quite a Sunday afternoon as it closed out its Pac-12 season with its seventh consecutive victory on the road in Los Angeles, along with clinching a berth in the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. Freshman AJ Guerrero powered through for the Huskies and,...
Sunday morning at the Pac-12 Championships at Dexter Lake, Oregon, the Washington men’s rowing team was looking to make it five straight titles. After a good showing at the Windermere Cup, the Huskies were carrying good momentum into the Pac-12 Championships, but UW wasn’t able to keep up this momentum and finished second place behind Cal.
Playing its final regular season game of the season, the No. 10 Washington softball team looked to pull off a series victory Saturday against No. 8 Arizona State and send off its two fifth-year senior pitchers Gabbie Plain and Pat Moore on a high note. But instead, the Huskies’ senior...
After winning four straight Pac-12 Championships, the Washington women’s team was hoping to make it five straight at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships at Dexter Lake, Oregon. But Stanford had other plans. Starting off the day for the women was the novice eight race. Cal’s boat started off strong with...
On the second day of the Pac-12 Championships, the Washington track and field team built from its opening day momentum, with three Huskies reaching the podium in Eugene, Oregon. Senior Brian Fay made a statement with a first-place finish in the steeplechase to earn his first Pac-12 title, despite never...
In the first day of action at the Pac-12 Championships, the Washington track and field team wasted no time getting started, crowning its first champion of 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. In the women’s pole vault, junior Makenna Barton defended her title with a season-best score of 13 feet and 2.5...
The Washington softball team was selected as the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host NCAA Regionals for the seventh consecutive season. UW was ranked in the top-10 of national polls for much of the season but consecutive series losses to Utah and Arizona State to end the season dropped UW down closer to its ratings percentage index (RPI).
In a critical Game 2 at USC, it was an all-day party at home plate for the Washington baseball team, as its offense started off hot, and stayed hot Saturday afternoon. Looking for their sixth consecutive win, the Huskies kept their momentum rolling with a season-high 16 runs in a series clinching 16-11 victory in Southern California.
Looking for a late rally against No. 8 Arizona State, the No. 10 Washington softball team got exactly what it was looking for when a sixth inning rally culminated in a go-ahead, three-run home run from Jadelyn Allchin that put the Huskies in front 4-3. Entering the seventh inning, every...
A low-scoring affair at Dedeaux field in Los Angeles ended in the Huskies’ favor as the team sought to get things rolling on a good note in their final conference series of the season. Ultra-reliable sophomore right-hander Jared Engman got the start for the Washington baseball team on Friday...
Comments / 0