San Diego, CA

More than 100 San Diego Area Firefighters Sent to Fight Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 100 firefighters from San Diego County are in Laguna Niguel Wednesday night assisting a coastal fire that has destroyed at least twenty homes. Roughly 120 firefighters from various fire agencies including San Diego Fire-Rescue, Chula Vista Fire Department, Poway Fire Department, National City Fire Department, North County Fire Protection...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 2

Kevin W
3d ago

Ever wonder why the fire season starts earlier and ends later than any time in recent history? Inquiring minds want to know...WITHOUT seeing things through a political prism.

Reply
2
Times of San Diego

Seth Roberts, 22, Convicted of Raping Two Women at Knifepoint in San Diego County

A 22-year-old man was convicted Friday of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County in late 2018. A San Diego jury deliberated for less than a day before finding Seth Alan Roberts guilty of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts. Roberts was also charged with raping another woman, his former girlfriend, but jurors acquitted him of a rape count related to that alleged victim.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Magnitude-3.5 Earthquake Shakes Parts of the Inland Empire

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake reported early Friday near Aguanga in Riverside County caused shaking in the Inland Empire and other parts of Southern California. The quake at about 6:30 a.m. was 6.8 miles south of Aguanga and 19.7 miles east southeast of Temecula. It was about one mile deep. Shaking was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

Border Patrol Pursuit Ends in Major Crash | San Diego County

05.12.2022 | 9:23 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – A U.S. Border Patrol Agent spotted a suspicious vehicle loaded with people heading down the westbound Otay Lakes Rd, as it was passing the Lower Otay Lake. The Agent turned on his overhead lights and siren and the driver sped away. They came to a corner and the suspect vehicle suddenly stopped and unloaded for Undocumented Immigrants who then proceeded to run in the hills. The driver then took off again. Within a 1/4 of a mile, another Border Patrol Agent was waiting and threw out a spike strip (Stop Stick), and the vehicle ran over it. The driver lost control of the SUV and went across the on-coming traffic lane, left the roadway and went up an embankment where it rolled several times. The female driver and a male passenger had to be extricated from the wreckage. Both were transported to UCSD Hospital, the male with major injuries and the female with moderate injuries. A Homeland Security Helicopter was brought in to help in finding the 4 Undocumented Immigrants by hovering low over the brush trying to flush anyone out from hiding. Eastbound Otay Lakes Rd was closed for the investigation and the clean-up. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

The Red Cross sounds the alarm in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Red Cross is in need of volunteers to help install 400 free smoke alarms in part of their “Red Cross Sound the Alarm” effort. They are headed to El Cajon with Heartland Fire and Rescue, with the end-goal being to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Navy's 35th Annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk Hits Coronado Sunday

Thousands of runners and walkers will take over the Coronado Bay Bridge on Sunday for the Navy’s 35th annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk. The four-mile walk and run starts at 8 a.m. Participants begin their route from the Hilton San Diego Bayfront over the Coronado Bay Bridge to Tidelands Park located at One Park Blvd. in Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
NBC San Diego

Warmest Day of Week Expected in San Diego County

Saturday was predicted to be the warmest day of the week in San Diego County, with high temperatures topping out eight to 20 degrees above normal, the National Weather Service said. The increase in winds, heat, and low relative humidity could maintain elevated fire weather in the passes and on...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Brush Fire Breaks out in East County

A large contingent of firefighters was called out Friday shortly before noon for a brush fire in east El Cajon that has since been halted. The fire was located near the 1600 block of Lotus Lane in the area known as Granite Hills, and was just east of Interstate 8 and not far from the Greenfield Drive exit.
EL CAJON, CA
CBS LA

Bacterial toxin that sickened Coachella shuttle bus drivers identified

Public health officials in Riverside County believe they have identified the bacterial toxin that sickened dozens of Coachella shuttle bus drivers last month.Tests detected Staphylococcal aureus (Staph) enterotoxin in a food sample collected by a Los Angeles County resident who became sick shortly after eating a dinner catered for the employees of company that provided shuttle bus services for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 24, the last night of the two-weekend festival. More than 40 people were taken to three hospitals in the Coachella Valley early April 25 for various symptoms.None of the attendees of the music...
COACHELLA, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
NBC San Diego

Bay Area Residents Urged to Take Precautions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Health officers from 12 California counties, including eight in the Bay Area, are urging the public to take precautions as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. As of Friday, the Bay Area had the highest infection rate in the state, and officials say those numbers are most likely higher given the use of home tests.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Coastal Fire: Evacuation orders issued as Southern California homes are destroyed

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire in Southern California that has burned several homes prompted evacuation orders for nearby residents. Helicopter aerials from NBC affiliate KNBC show flames from what is known as the Coastal Fire burning along the canyon area between Laguna Niguel and Aliso Viejo in Orange County. At an evening briefing with Southern California fire officials, a spokesperson said about 20 homes were destroyed.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA

