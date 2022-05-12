ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

13 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "Downton Abbey"

By Kailey Hansen
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfJlD_0fbArPSR00

As the most-watched PBS drama of all time, Downton Abbey remains a treasure of television that won't soon be forgotten. Six TV seasons and one movie later, fans have the opportunity to reunite with some of their favorite characters for the sequel film, Downton Abbey: A New Era , which premieres on May 18, 2022.

PBS / Via
giphy.com

As you can see, we don't deserve this cast.

Before you dive back into the world of the Crawleys and their house staff, here are 13 behind-the-scenes facts about this beloved series:

1. Historical advisor Alastair Bruce oversaw all six seasons and the first movie to ensure that things like manners and social protocols were accurate to the time period. Season 1 begins in 1912, just after the Titanic sinks, and spans up until the late 1920s with Downton Abbey: A New Era .

Universal Pictures / Via tenor.com

Alastair Bruce's work with Downton Abbey ranged from teaching cast members how to properly curtsey to correcting posture and walking speed. During an interview with Town & Country , Bruce attributed some of the show's success to its laser-focus attention to detail.

"I think the attention to detail that I've been a part of, and getting history right, gives the viewer greater confidence," he said. "They feel they're being taken into a time legitimately, and that seals the deal." Bruce was also an advisor for other historical shows and movies, such as the Oscar Award-winning film, The King's Speech .

2. To preserve authenticity, many of the costumes were never washed. Sophie McShera, who plays Daisy the kitchen maid, even told The Telegraph that their costumes would start to stink. Sounds pretty historically accurate to me!

Universal Pictures / Via tenor.com

McShera also confirmed that there are removable underarm patches that do get washed — but this clearly doesn't work wonders for those long days on set.

Stinky clothes weren't the only costume challenge for the show. Historical advisor Alastair Bruce shared that finding waistcoats for male actors proved difficult, as men during the 1910s were often of smaller stature. It was also his duty to ensure the actors playing noblewomen wore corsets and the correct type of jewelry. Sounds comfy.

3. The Downton Abbey estate is actually called Highclere Castle, and it's located in Hampshire, England. This gorgeous structure has been featured in Hollywood before (such as in the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves) and is actually home to the present-day Earl and Countess Carnarvon. Yup.

Universal Pictures / Via tenor.com

In case you aren't bewildered enough that someone resides in this grandiose slice of heaven, you can actually visit the castle for a myriad of activities. Enjoy some afternoon tea, tour Downtown Abbey filming locations, book a stay on property, or (brace yourself) turn this historical site into your wedding venue.

4. Creator Julian Fellowes is also a best-selling author. He has penned a number of historical drama novels including Snobs, Past Imperfect, and Belgravia , which all focus on classism and the British aristocracy in some form.

Universal Pictures / Via tenor.com

In case writing best-selling fiction wasn't enough, Fellowes put his knack for storytelling to use by writing all six seasons of Downton Abbey and both film installments. In addition to the new movie, his most recent accomplishment is executive producing HBO's historical drama, The Gilded Age .

5. Gillian Anderson almost played the Countess of Grantham. Anderson, whose TV credits include The X-Files, Sex Education, The Crown, and most recently, The First Lady on Showtime, was offered the part of Cora Crawley.

Universal Pictures / Via giphy.com

Though her portrayal of Lady Grantham would surely be legendary, it's hard to picture anyone else but the iconic Elizabeth McGovern taking on this role. In fact, McGovern was no stranger to her on-screen husband once she was cast as Cora. Hugh Bonneville, who plays Lord Grantham, had already played her spouse twice prior to the series!

6. The show cast veteran actors such as Dame Maggie Smith and totally new talent such as Laura Carmichael who was working at a doctor’s office when she was offered the role of Lady Edith. Other fresh faces at the time included Lily James (then newly notable for her role in Disney's Cinderella ) and Allen Leech who plays Tom Branson.

PBS / Via
tenor.com

According to Backstage , when the series was first created, there were a few actors the creative team already pictured in their respective roles. Casting director Jill Trevellick said that in addition to Maggie Smith (Violet Crawley), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Dan Stevens (Matthew Crawley), and Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley) were at top of her mind from the get-go.

Other roles were harder to fill — like John Bates — since there was such care to get the unique part right. In the end, Brendan Coyle fit the bill, and it's hard to picture anyone else in Bates' shoes.

7. One couple found love in a Downton Abbey place. Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith) and Michael C. Fox (Andrew Parker) have reportedly dated since 2016 and have recently tackled one adventure even bigger than stardom — parenthood.

PBS / Via tenor.com

The Sun speculates that the happy couple welcomed a baby boy together in March 2021, and if so, this child is a Downton legend.

While Carmichael and Fox might be the only "upstairs-downstairs" love story, Rose Leslie, who played housemaid Gwen Dawson, found romance across the prime-time TV universe with actor Kit Harington from Game of Thrones .

8. If you've ever salivated at the very sight of Mrs. Patmore's kitchen, you're not alone. The series had its very own food stylist, Lisa Heathcote, who prepared and dressed the food before every scene. "They'll do a few takes, and [when] we think it looks a bit sad, we reset the plates," Heathcote told PBS . "It's like running a restaurant."

PBS / Via giphy.com

Having to prep food for long, detailed shoots doesn't come without consequence. According to an interview with Rachael Ray, Sophie McShera (Daisy) and Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore) revealed that some dishes were frozen to last longer which resulted in a bit of a smelly atmosphere.

"We had a lobster, and it caused what we called 'Lobstergate.' It was beautiful and looked terrific on camera, and was very expensive," Nicol said. "They froze it, and then brought it out another day, and by the time it had thawed, it was bad."

9. For those of us who still dream of a time when Matthew and Mary Crawley were endgame (*sigh* we're in a New Era now), this is your reminder that Matthew's tragic death wasn't actually planned by creator Julian Fellowes. In fact, actor Dan Stevens chose to bid farewell to Downton to minimize the potential of being typecast down the line.

PBS / Via tenor.com

The angel that was Matthew Crawley will forever hold a special place in Downton fans' hearts, but Stevens did go on to succeed in other TV shows and movies including Disney's Beauty and the Beast reboot.

The demise of Lady Sybil (played by Jessica Brown Findlay), however, was something that the showrunners anticipated from the beginning. Creator Julian Fellowes told Vanity Fair that when Findlay was cast, she requested to stay on the series for no more than three years. Since Stevens' departure was not planned, Fellowes laments that he should have killed off both characters in that horrendous Christmas special car crash.

10. Each episode of the series cost approximately $1 million to film. This sounds pretty outrageous but is actually on the tamer side for big-budget television. Popular shows like Mad Men dished out $3 million per episode, a significant jump from Downton 's production costs!

PBS / Via tenor.com

Powerhouses like Game of Thrones reached a whopping $15 million per episode by the end of its run, which makes Downton Abbey — in all of its lavish glory — seem pretty darn budgetary.

11. The series was the second most-viewed program on TV during Super Bowl Sunday for multiple years. Notoriously, this particular Sunday washes out any other new content premiering. In 2014, the new Downton Abbey episode garnered 8.2 million viewers, ranking just after the 111.5 million viewers who tuned in to the game.

PBS / Via tenor.com

By the time the series reached its Super Bowl Sunday success in 2014, it had already ranked second to the NFL two years in a row. Sure, Downton doesn't include a half-time show, but like any good football game, it brought viewers plenty of edge-of-your-seat moments.

12. Highclere Castle, which is the real Downton Abbey estate, was actually used as a hospital during World War I. When war strikes during the early seasons of Downton , the Crawleys open their home to wounded soldiers. This plotline mirrors history, as Lady Almina, the countess residing in the castle at the time, also cared for soldiers in 1914.

PBS / Via giphy.com

One of the most exciting parts of the franchise's expansive timeline is that we see glimpses into the real historical events of the day. The show kicks off just as the Crawleys learn the news of the Titanic sinking, and in Downton Abbey: A New Era, it seems that the family may be nearing the Great Depression.

13. Many of the characters' accents are not historically accurate — on purpose! Historical Advisor Alastair Bruce has spoken out about how real aristocratic dialect of the time would be painfully "tedious" for the modern-day ear to hear.

PBS / Via giphy.com

Each character, depending on their social status and upbringing, did have to learn a specific way to speak, but it's not completely accurate to the dialect that would've been spoken by these types of people during the 1910s and 1920s.

Even in its purposeful inaccuracies, Downton Abbey remains a carefully crafted world that will be deeply missed when the series is put to rest.

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The 32 Best Murder Mysteries and Crime Dramas to Watch

Crime is bad! But crime on TV? Great! Whether you love a good crime drama or murder mystery because you want to see bad guys get caught or you just want to get tips on how to pull off your own lawless act, TV is full of them. Our list of the best murder mysteries and crime dramas to watch will help you sort out the good from the bad and, hopefully, bring one to your attention that you never knew existed. The newest additions to the list is HBO's We Own This City, a brutal and hardcore examination of police corruption in Baltimore, and HBO Max's The Staircase, a true crime dramatization steeped in the stench of murder.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Downton Abby' Leaving Netflix Very Soon

It's been revealed that Downton Abby will be dropped from Netflix this month, leaving fans little time for a rewatch. On May 31, all six seasons of the beloved historical drama will leave the streaming service. This is just 10 days after the theatrical release of Downton Abbey: A New Era, the franchise's newest movie which opens in theaters on May 20.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Carmichael
Person
Julian Fellowes
Person
Dan Stevens
Person
Hugh Bonneville
Person
Rachael Ray
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
POPSUGAR

14 Photos of Highclere Castle, the Real "Downton Abbey"

The critically acclaimed period drama "Downton Abbey" is arguably one of the most influential television shows of the 2010s. The series, which made its premiere in 2010, has a total of six seasons, one feature length film, and a second film hitting theaters on May 20. The spinoff film, "Downton Abbey: New Era," follows the noble Crawley family as they embark on a new journey outside of their countryside home of Downton Abbey to southern France after Crawley matriarch Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, (Maggie Smith) inherits an estate from a man unknown to the family. Though the film diverts to France, the infamous Downton Abbey estate will remain front and center as Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery) welcomes a group of ambitious filmmakers to use the home as a backdrop for their latest movie.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Pictures#Tenor Com#Town Country
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Robert Morse: Mad Men actor and Broadway star dies aged 90

Robert Morse, who was well-known for starring in Mad Men, has died at the age of 90.The actor played Bert Cooper, the leader of advertising agency Sterling Cooper, in the HBO drama series.Before appearing in Mad Men, Morse was an established actor on stage, having originated the role of J Pierrepont Finch in the musical comedy How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway in 1961.His performance as a window-washer who blags his way to the top of the corporate world scored him the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. He reprised the role in...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Waking Ned’ Director Kirk Jones Sets First TV Project: Vertigo Films’ Trump Golf Course Drama ‘You’ve Been Trumped’

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood writer and director Kirk Jones is to helm Vertigo Films’ buzzy upcoming drama series You’ve Been Trumped, marking his first foray into television drama. The Waking Ned, Nanny McPhee and What to Expect When You’re Expecting director will write and direct the four part series, which is based on Anthony Baxter’s award-winning 2011 documentary of the same name about the small Scottish community who stood up to Donald Trump and his golf course development. Jones has completed the scripts, which will likely employ the black humor and deep-rooted emotional sensibility of Baxter’s doc. Set on one of Europe’s most...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Deadline

Jack Kehler Dies: ‘Big Lebowski’ Landlord, Character Actor In Dozens Of Films & TV Shows Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Jack Kehler, a character actor who had supporting roles in dozens of TV shows and films over four decades including the Dude’s landlord in The Big Lebowski, has died. He was 75. Kehler’s son, Eddie Kehler told Deadline, that his father died Saturday of complications of leukemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Born on May 22, 1946, in Philadelphia, the elder Kehler studied with Sanford Meisner and Wynn Handman and was a lifetime member of The Actors Studio. He was a regular on the short-lived...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rolling Stone

Fred Ward, Versatile Character Actor in ‘Tremors’ and ‘The Right Stuff,’ Dead at 79

Click here to read the full article. Fred Ward, the versatile character actor who starred in films like Tremors, The Right Stuff and Henry & June during a career that spanned five decades, has died at the age of 79. Ward’s rep, Ron Hoffman, confirmed the actor’s May 8 death in a statement, though no cause of death was provided. An Air Force veteran and amateur boxer before becoming an actor — his tough guy look and gruff exterior was attained thanks to a few broken noses in the ring — Ward was equally adept when featuring in dramas, comedies and...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy