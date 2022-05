An on-campus robbery and assault occurred in the parking lot of the Child Care Center Friday, according to a public safety notice. At approximately 10:49 a.m., the victim, who is not affiliated with Ohio State, was walking through the parking lot when a group of individuals got out of their car, knocked her to the ground with a strike to the head and stole her purse, according to the notice.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO