Dinwiddie sews up Mechanicsville 6-5

Me’kong Restaurant, 6004 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee handle raw beef and then switch tasks without washing hands; condensate pipes are draining into the hand sink (hand sinks are for handwashing only); containers of prepped vegetables in the walk-in cooler are not covered; observed food debris on knives and mandolin slicers in clean storage and on can opener blade; there is grime buildup inside ice machine; sanitizer is not at the required concentration at the main dish machine or bar dish machine; temperatures of tomatoes, cut leafy greens and garlic and oil are elevated; cooked noodles are improperly cooling in a deep covered dish; cooked chicken is incorrectly cooling in a deep container; a wet towel was found on the counter (use a dry towel or store wet cloths in a sanitizer solution); handle to ice scoop is incorrectly stored in the ice at the drink station; several items are in disrepair (fry basket for noodles, gaskets on multiple refrigerators, and doors of two-door reach-in by the cook line); observed grease and dried food debris buildup on fry noodle bucket, shelves throughout kitchen, can opener holder, inside wine cooler, walk-in cooler fan grates, bar cooler fan grates, and outside microwaves; hood vents have heavy grease buildup.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO