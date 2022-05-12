ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsville, VA

Dinwiddie sews up Mechanicsville 6-5

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
Dinwiddie upended Mechanicsville for a narrow 6-5 victory in a Virginia high school baseball matchup.

Related
Henrico Citizen

These were the top names for Virginia babies in 2021

A week after announcing the most popular baby names in the nation in 2021, the U.S. Social Security Administration has announced the top names for each state. Among newborn boys in Virginia, the name Liam – also the most popular boys’ name in the nation for five years running – topped the list.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Joanne M. Palmer

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Joanne died peacefully at Our Lady of Hope in Richmond, Virginia, her home since 2019. She had lived in McLean, Reston, and Gainesville, Virginia since 1972. She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Donald Palmer in 2015. She was the loving mother of Jean Watling (Peter), Joan Lee, Douglas Palmer (Sarah), Diane Brown (Michael), and Julie Kipers (Jeff); grandmother to Michael, Daniel, Courtney, James, Chelsea, Jessica, Brittany, Kyle, Rebecca, Catherine, Eric, Nathaniel, Andrew, and Troy; great grandmother to Isabella and Giovani; sister to James Bachmann, Barbara Mayes, William Bachmann, and Susan Fry.
MCLEAN, VA
casualhoya.com

SAY IT AIN’T SO: Former Captain Donald Carey to Transfer to Maryland

Last October, after the Georgetown Hoyas brought home the BIG EAST Tournament Championship, Patrick Ewing named Donald Carey his first team captain. That same day, Ewing asked for patience with a young team. We all know what happened this season. Today, Don Carey announced that he will be transferring to the University of Maryland for his fifth year of collegiate basketball.
MARYLAND STATE
Henrico Citizen

Varina HS student places second in 4th District Congressional Art Competition

A Varina High School junior placed second in the 2022 Congressional Art Competition in Virginia’s 4th District. Haley Gantz earned the honor for her work titled “Lois Mailou Jones” (pictured). A Prince George County High School student won the competition, and a student from the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School placed third. The winning entry will hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside winners from each of the other congressional districts in the nation.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – May 13, 2022

A major emergency at Richmond International Airport – but not really; the Lebanese Food Festival returns today; Henrico Police arrested two 24-year-old men in connection with the March murder of a 22-year-old man; police seek a missing 15-year-old girl; the Richmond Ismaili Jamatkhana opens officially; JA of Greater Richmond inducts four into its hall of fame; the Citizen announces its new “Live@Lunch” webinar series.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Virginia Pride plans ‘Endless Summer of Pride’ events

Virginia Pride officials have announced plans for their 2022 Endless Summer of Pride events, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in the Richmond area, including Henrico. Twenty events are planned between the beginning of Pride Month (June) and proceeding through the last week of September, leading to VA Pridefest 2022. The programs during the event are as follows:
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden will host its annual Spring PlantFest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13-14 in parking lot C. The Garden’s plant sales are among the largest in the region with more than 40 vendors selling plants ranging from well-known favorites to rare exotics and other garden-related items. The sale is presented by Garden volunteers and all proceeds benefit the Garden’s educational mission. Admission is free. Rain or shine. For details, visit lewisginter.org/event/spring-plant-fest.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico now at medium COVID-19 community level

Henrico County has moved into the medium COVID-19 community transmission level – the second-highest of three levels – according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, following weeks at the low community level. The CDC uses three metrics – case rate per 100,000 people, new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people and percentage of inpatient hospital beds in use by COVID patients – to establish a locality’s level.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Virginia’s April revenue exceeds forecasts

April revenue collections in Virginia exceeded budget forecasts, growing 45.7 percent over April 2021. General fund revenues were about $1.9 billion higher year-to-date than the mid-session revised forecast issued in February, and total revenue collections in the state have risen by 19% through April, ahead of the revised annual forecast of 9.2% growth.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Field Day RVA returning after 2-year hiatus

Officials for Field Day RVA have announced it will return to the region after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Presented by Browngreer, the community fundraiser will take place at the Bon Secours Training Center at 2401 West Leigh Street in Richmond Saturday, May 14, at 11 a.m. The event...
RICHMOND, VA
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

