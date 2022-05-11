Dragons drop two close ones

West Union’s Colby Harover slides safely into home plate with one of the Dragons’ runs in their 12-8 loss to Western Latham on May 4. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2022 baseball season has been a struggle at times for Coach Joe Kramer and his West Union Dragons but the fact that the Dragons have made constant improvement since day one was evident last week, even though the West Union nine suffered two more losses on consecutive days. On May 4, the Dragons were at home facing the Western Latham Indians in non-conference action, then the next day hosting the Eastern Warriors in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest. The Western game resulted in a 12-8 defeat, while the Eastern battle was a 5-4 defeat, but both exhibited competitive play from Coach Kramer’s troops.

In the Western game, it was the visiting Indians who fired the first arrows, scoring four time in the top of the first inning as West Union starter Domonic Webb could not survive the first frame. The Indians scored two of their runs on wild pitches and swiped seven bases in the top of the first, before reliever Colby Harover was called upon to get the home team out of trouble.

West Union got one of those runs back in the bottom of the first on a two-out run-scoring double off the bat of Dakota Pell, but Western bounced right back in their half of the second with two runs, driving Harover from the hill in favor of Derrick Pell, who blanked the Indians for the next two innings. Nothing in the scorebook changed until the bottom of the fourth when the Dragons picked up one more, after they had squandered a golden opportunity in the bottom of the third, loafing the bases with no outs, getting two runners thrown out at home on the same play and coming out of it all scoreless.

In the bottom of the fourth, Wesley Ellis walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch, but again the Dragons missed an opportunity, leaving two runners in scoring position.

After being held scoreless for two at-bats, the Indians’ offense came back to life, scoring six runs in their final three at-bats combined to take what looked like a commanding 12-2 lead. As the top half of the seventh ended, Coach Kramer called his troops together and gave them a “pep talk”, looking for a miracle rally from his offense. The little char must have worked as the Dragons mounted a comeback.

The speedy Blaze McGarry doubled, followed by Harover reaching on an error, and a base hit by Dakota Pell plated the inning’s first run. A sacrifice fly by Tyler Carson made it 12-4 and Derrick Pell was hit by a pitch. An infield hit by Ellis brought Dakota Pell across and Jacob Day followed with a two-run double to left as things started to get interesting. Day immediately stole third and raced home when the catcher’s throw was wild, making it 12-8. With two outs, Ian Abbott drew a walk but the exciting rally ended when McGarry was caught looking for the game’s final out.

With a little momentum on their side even with a loss, the Dragons fell behind 5-0 to Eastern the next afternoon but put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth to throw a score into the Warriors, but could not come up with the tying run in the seventh and fell to 1-13 in a loss where only two of the Eastern runs were of the earned variety.

The Dragons were slated to return the game with Eastern Brown on the Warrior’s home field on Friday, but Mother Nature reared her ugly head again and claimed that contest, with no reschedule date as of press time. The Dragons were slated to be back on the field in 80 degree weather on Wednesday, this time facing Western Latham again, but this time on the Indians’ home diamond.