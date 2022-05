PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The sixth-ranked Brown Bears will face stiff competition at the 75th Eastern Sprints on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Mass., on Sunday. Brown will compete against seven teams in the latest IRA Coaches Poll. The Eastern Sprints will feature No. 2 Yale, No. 3 Harvard, No. 4 Dartmouth, No. 7 Syracuse, No. 8 Northeastern, No. 9 Princeton and No. 11 Cornell.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO