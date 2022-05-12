Mississippi State defeats LSU in first round of SEC Softball Tournament

The main concern in the short term will continue to be the potential for thunderstorms and possible severe weather. We’ll remain in northwesterly upper flow today with most modeling indicating another subtle disturbance moving across the area late this afternoon/early this evening. We’ve had afternoon convection develop the last few days with similar soundings. With the weak shortwave moving through during max heating, would anticipate another day where it takes most of the afternoon for any storms to get going, possibly beyond 4 PM CDT. Hail continues to be a concern this afternoon, and based on what`s happened the last couple days, a Marginal Risk certainly makes sense. Beyond this evening, high-pressure attempts to build into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday. While the airmass remains unstable, any lifting mechanisms will be rather limited.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO