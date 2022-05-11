Finally a breath of Spring

All things considered it finally feels like spring is here to stay. Winter has outlived its welcome, if there ever was one and finally moved north. Even though trout season just opened in Michigan, there’s still snow on the ground in parts of upper Michigan, but I hear the steelhead fishing is just beginning to pick up although many roads are still impassable and some lakes are locked up in ice. Back here though, -well that’s another matter.

Coming through the back yard regularly and visiting my wife’s three hummingbird feeders have been Baltimore Orioles, more than we’ve ever seen before. We figure there are at least three, possibly four Orioles. They also like the fresh orange I cut and placed on a board I fastened to the big maple out back. A couple of years ago I made jelly jar bird feeder and yes, the Orioles like my wife’s homemade grape jelly.

Also hanging around the bird feeders are a couple of Rose-Breasted Grosbeaks who like to share the late blooming Mimosa Tree with a couple of Red-Headed Woodpeckers and unknown number of Red-Bellied Woodpeckers. I know we’re nearing the end of the spring migration of the topicals, but it has been a colorful display of birds seldom seen except for these few weeks in spring. And until they arrive again, safe passage.

I’ve spent more than a few days last week trying to catch white bass from Ohio Brush Creek. I received a new rod and reel for my birthday and a couple of white Mepps spinners, but to no avail. I’m left with no other conclusion other than the fact that the white bass aren’t running yet. The long winter has put the run on hold for a couple of weeks but perhaps, maybe, this week when the sun is out and the creek finally clears, the run up Ohio Brush Creek will begin in earnest and I can finally catch a few fish. The stretch of creek along Waggoner Riffle Road always offers the best chance at a stringer of nice white bass.

Turkey hunters have their own challenges this season. Turkey season began April 23 and will continue through May 22 in the southern zone. Statewide the turkey kill is down by 3,000 birds, nearly 30 percent decline over this same period last year. Some of that can be blamed on a few less turkey hunters, another factor is the one-bird limit change this year. But the real factor is there are just less turkeys than there were a few years ago.

If you put your ear to the rail, one of the constant complaints you hear across the state is the scarcity of turkeys and few gobbling toms. According to a May 2 press release from ODNR across the board the early results look dismal at best. Adams County turkey kills were down 32 percent from 262 to 177. Brown County no better, down 35 percent from 259 to 168 birds harvested. Scioto County turkey hunters have plenty to cry about as their turkey take is down nearly 50 percent from 176 to just 89 birds so far this season. Pike County has seen its turkey harvest decline by 20 percent, down to 100 birds harvested from 126. Highland County too has seen its share of wild turkeys decrease as well, down nearly 35 percent from previous years harvest from 239 to 156 birds.

It almost unbelievably heartbreaking to see this kind of decline in the wild turkey population in Ohio when once there were turkeys in the hundreds back in the 1980’s and 90’s. Those were truly the good ‘ol days and many of us old timers were lucky enough to witness those days. Will sometime in the future a turkey beard or tail feather be as rare as a ruffed grouse tail fan?

On the good news front, ODNR is currently busy at the Tranquility Gun Range at the Tranquility Wildlife Area. Construction crews are on the ground now excavating and building back stops and reclaiming the soil and fixing the drainage issues. According to ODNR the range is expected to be completed by late summer.