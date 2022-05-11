S•CAB presents Dress_Code, the collection of armchairs by gumdesign that pays homage to the world of haute-couture by playing with textures and colors
10/05/2023 - From the result of the unprecedented collaboration with the gumdesign studio comes DRESS_CODE, the S•CAB collection of generously proportioned armchairs inspired by the world of fashion. Accompanied by the coffee tables of the same name, the DRESS_CODE armchair for outdoors and indoors plays with textures and colors with their...www.archiproducts.com
Comments / 0