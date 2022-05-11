ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Well, that didn’t go as planned.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I’m sure many of you know by now, I recently ran for city council in my beloved Columbia’s fourth ward and was defeated by Nick Foster by about 1,400 votes. I have a lot of emotions surrounding this last six months. I am grateful for my team at work for...

mycouriertribune.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Missouri

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri governor signs supplemental budget bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed a second supplementary budget bill that the general assembly passed last week. According to a press release from the governor’s office regarding the bill, it “allocates supplemental funding for grant programs and operations across state government, including K-12 school programs, domestic and sexual violence victim services, water and wastewater services, child abuse prevention programs, and health care projects, among others.”
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri Senate passes new congressional map, ends session early

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate passed the heavily debated new redistricting map late Thursday night, ending the Senate legislative session early. The Senate passed the new map in a 22-11 vote. The map is considered 6-2 with a Republican majority and splits Boone County into two districts - three...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
The Center Square

Bill would raise payments in utility eminent domain cases in rural Missouri

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia, MO
Elections
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
939theeagle.com

Voter ID and no-excuse absentee voting legislation heading to Missouri governor’s desk

Legislation requiring Missourians to show a photo ID when they vote is heading to Governor Parson’s (R) desk, after receiving final approval from lawmakers on Thursday. The GOP-controlled Missouri House voted 97-47 to give final approval to the bill, which is a top priority for GOP Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. He tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia” that voter ID will not stop any legal registered voter from voting.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

New Area Code Coming to Jeff City and Columbia

Missouri is getting a new area code, and if you need a new phone number in the Jefferson City and Columbia area you could get a number with the new area code. The new area code is 235 and it will be joining the current 573 area code which serves much of central and western Missouri including Jefferson City and Columbia. The new area code, according to the Missouri Public Service Commission is an overlay of the current 573 area code.
KICK AM 1530

There’s a New Area Code Coming to the 573 Part of Missouri

If you buy a new phone and/or plan on changing your phone number and you live in the 573 part of Missouri, you'll be getting a new area code soon. Fox 2 out of St. Louis shared news today that the North American Numbering Plan Administrator let the Missouri Public Service Commission know that there's a need for a new area code as the 573 numbers will be exhausted by next year. The new area code?
MISSOURI STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was...
WYOMING STATE
Infrastructure Construction
Politics
Elections
Ethics
St. Louis American

Rogue jurors should be accountable for their action

Last week, seven grand jurors from the indictment of investigator William Tisaby wrote an unprecedented letter to St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison, requesting that the Missouri attorney disciplinary panel take “stronger” action against St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner. To understand how fully out-of-line these...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WIBW

Oswego cattle trader banned for life after repeated violations of livestock laws

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oswego cattle trader has been banned for life and ordered to pay a heft fine after repeatedly violating federal livestock laws. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal court has fined, John Rife, of Oswego, a repeat violator of statutory regulatory federal livestock laws under the Packers and Stockyards Act.
OSWEGO, KS
lakeexpo.com

Two Casinos, One Lake: Osage River Gaming Group Presses Missouri Lawmakers For Support

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The race to bring a casino to Lake of the Ozarks is stirring up dust in Missouri's capitol. The group of local investors that has been for years seeking a change to Missouri's law, to allow a casino to be built on the Osage River, is gaining support among Missouri lawmakers. Meanwhile, that group claims support for the Osage Nation casino is waning in Jefferson City.
MISSOURI STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP senator spreads hoax to justify school vouchers

Republican State Senator Tim Kraayenbrink spread a notorious hoax about litter boxes in schools at a public forum on May 7. For days, he declined to apologize for his error or for his false claim that the media cover up the non-existent practice. Seven superintendents in Kraayenbrink’s district told Bleeding...
IOWA STATE
lakeexpo.com

855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

ZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went so quickly before, do not miss your second chance! The perfect starter to get onto the water (direct lakefront) or out of a condo! Lowest priced lakefront in the area and move in ready! The work has been done for you, this lake home is ready to start enjoying, just in time for summer. In a hub of Lake of the Ozarks close dining, entertainment and shopping. This home sits outside the Village. Vacation renting IS ALLOWED. Allowing you to off set costs of lake living while owning a piece of paradise yourself. Awesome, deep water cove location with room to expand the dock. The tranquil setting is the perfect spot to kick back and relax yet minutes away from all the activities and action the lake has to offer. Renovated with well appointed finishes this is not your grandmothers cabin.
LAKE OZARK, MO

