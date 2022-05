CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Patti Rizzo announced her retirement Friday as Miami’s head golf coach after 12 seasons. Rizzo, an All-America golfer during her playing days at UM, led the Hurricanes to 11 NCAA Regionals over her 12 seasons as head coach, including two trips to the NCAA Championships in 2016 and 2017. Miami’s 2016 NCAA Championship appearance was its first in 24 years. The Hurricanes finished fifth in this season’s NCAA Tallahassee Regional, which concluded earlier this week.

