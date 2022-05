All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Walk to Cure Arthritis is a 5K walk which is one of the Arthritis Foundation's signature events, hosted in 70 cities across the U.S. The event is integral to their fundraising, as well as engagement with the community. There will be activities for kids and canines; opportunities to engage with the sponsors and vendors who will be at the event.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO