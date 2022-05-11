ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, OH

Lucas Scholarships awarded to MHS seniors

 4 days ago
By Mark Carpenter

In 2017, one of the brightest lights in Manchester was dimmed with the tragic passing of Kylie Sue Lucas in an automobile accident. In her honor and with the support of the Manchester community, donors and sponsors, scholarships in Kylie’s memory have been awarded to Manchester students for the past five years.

There has been nearly $8,000 in scholarships awarded, an efforts spearheaded by the work of Josie Campbell and Abby McFarland, who help organize a 3-on-3 basketball fund raiser each year to raise funds for the scholarships. This year’s 3-on-3 date is set for August 13.

Pictured above are the 2022 Kylie Lucas Memorial Scholarship winners. From left, Abbigale Freeman ($250), Sophia Paul ($500), Brayden Young ($500), Ryland Wikoff ($250) and Logan Bell ($250).

