WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nation is paying tribute to fallen officers this week in Washington D.C. as the country marks National Police Week. A deputy who died in the line of duty in Mississippi is among the 563 names being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Patrick Barnes died in a car crash while responding to a call in 2021. Barnes left behind a wife and family.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO