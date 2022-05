PEAKS AND VALLEYS, WIN STREAKS AND LOSING STREAKS, HOT AND COLD ARE WHAT MAKE FOLLOWING THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS FUN. With the Vancouver Canadians having so many games postponed due to weather, I decided to skip to Dunedin. The Dunedin Blue Jays are currently in 6th place (FYI 6th is last place) in their division with a record of 12 and 19. The D-Jays are 5-5 in their past 10 games and own a -16 run differential. They are currently hosting the New York Yankees A affiliate, the Tampa Tarpons. Dunedin owns a 9-10 record at home this season.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO